The Boulies EP600 is one of our top office chairs - our office furniture editor has been using it for about a month now and still thinks it's one of the best mid-range picks out there. Boasting adaptive lumbar support, adjustable seat depth and height, and 6D armrests, it does everything most people want from an office chair that delivers all-day comfort.

Now, as part of its Black Friday sale, the Boulies EP600 is down to $410 (was $490). In the UK, the same model is discounted to £340 (was £430). We thought the original price was just a smidge too high. This price cut makes it a much more enticing deal.

Designed for comfortable, extended working sessions, the chair's adaptive lumbar support is bolstered by highly adjustable armrests, breathable hybrid mesh upholstery and an integrated footrest. For home workers, it's an easy recommendation based on our tests.

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Why we recommend the Boulies EP600

Our office furniture editor Steve rated the Boulies EP600 4 stars in his in-depth review, where he called it "one of those office chairs that does everything most people need (and a few things they didn't know they wanted)."

Spending two weeks using the chair as his daily driver for 10 to 12-hour shifts, he found it comfortable, with the lumbar support and breathable upholstery as particular highlights. It's so good, he's continued to use it now a month after he began testing it.

The EP600’s 4D adaptive lumbar support is designed to respond to changes in your posture, and the chair has 6D armrests that are packed with movement options. It’s also got adjustable seat depth to accommodate different body shapes.

Price context and historical value

The EP600 occupies an interesting position in the market. At its usual $489.99 price, it may struggle to compete with some established designs.

However, its combination of adaptive lumbar support, extensive armrest adjustment and Black Friday $80 discount makes it a more appealing proposition.

That combination of lower price and superb adjustment makes the EP600 a strong contender if you want a chair that handles both work and relaxation, and it’s particularly effective if you regularly switch between different sitting positions throughout the day.

The big draw here is the adjustability, so make sure you’ll actually use all of those features before you invest.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Boulies EP600 if... you want a highly adjustable chair with adaptive lumbar support, comfortable breathable upholstery and a retractable footrest. It's particularly appealing if you want a chair that can handle work and play without breaking a sweat.

❌ Skip the Boulies EP600 if... you're on a tight budget or don't need its extensive adjustment options. Cheaper ergonomic chairs are available, and you may not need all its additional features.