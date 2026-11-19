When it comes to desktop hard drives , Seagate remains one of our favorite picks - notably, the Expansion line, which comes in a range of capacities. But for serious storage, I recommend the 20TB version for archiving, business use, and media backups.

The cheapest I can find it is direct from Seagate, where the Expansion Desktop 20TB is down to $500 (was $630). That works out at around 2.75 cents per usable gigabyte once the drive is formatted. At Newegg, it's still selling for $700, while it's $730 at Amazon. So the manufacturer is offering the best deal ahead of Black Friday.

This hard drive unit gives you plenty of disk-based storage for backups, expanding a desktop's capacity, or consolidating large files. It’s also an ideal option if you need somewhere to archive years’ worth of photos or videos. It's also shuckable - which is great for NAS and home server builders looking to prise open the enclosure and slot their own SATA drive inside (warranty be damned!).

Today’s best Seagate Expansion 20TB hard drive deal

Save $130 Seagate Expansion 20TB: was $629.99 now $499.99 at seagate.com The 20TB model is cheaper from Seagate than anywhere else I've seen right now. Featuring fast USB 3.0 transfer speeds, it's compatible with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. The unit also comes with Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for additional backup protection.

Why we recommend the Seagate Expansion 20TB

Reliability and that huge storage capacity are the two main reasons why we recommend the Seagate Expansion Desktop Drive.

But what I especially like is the simple plug-and-play nature of the device. Connecting over USB, it's a case of connecting it to your Windows, Mac, or Chromebook and you're ready to start backing up.

It includes Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services, alongside a two-year limited warranty. It's also worth noting that this isn't a portable drive. There's no BUS-power here, so it uses an external power adapter, which is included. For a home office setup, it's ideal.

Price context and historical value

At $499.99, the drive comes to about $27.47 per usable terabyte after formatting, which makes this a very tempting option for large-scale desktop storage, backup, and expansion.

As I've noted, this is the cheapest price I've found on the drive, which is being sold for over $200 more at Newegg and Amazon. And for comparison, Newegg has the 16TB model priced at $450. So, for the extra $50, you're gaining an additional 4TB storage.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Seagate Expansion if… you need a large and reliable desktop drive for backups, media, and long-term storage

❌ Skip the Seagate Expansion if… you need portable storage or fast SSD-level transfer speeds.