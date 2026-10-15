Seagate's 16TB IronWolf NAS hard drive is a massive storage upgrade with $119 off at Newegg
It's built for continuous operation in multi-bay network storage systems
If you're building a NAS or running out of room on your existing one, you'll know that high-capacity hard drives can be expensive. But one I'd definitely consider is the 16TB Seagate IronWolf, which is tailored for adding more space for backups, media libraries, or shared files.
Ideal for NAS owners, home server enthusiasts, content creators, and small businesses needing large amounts of always-accessible storage, the 16TB Seagate IronWolf NAS hard drive is $671 (was $790) at Newegg.
Unlike an ordinary desktop hard drive, the IronWolf NAS is designed to operate continuously in NAS systems that remain powered on throughout the day and night. The drive uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR), useful in RAID configurations, and it spins at 7200 RPM and includes a 256MB cache.
Today's best Seagate NAS drive deal
The 16TB Seagate NAS drive features 7200 RPM performance, 256MB cache, SATA 6Gbps connectivity, CMR recording, rotational vibration sensors, AgileArray optimization, IronWolf Health Management, and 24/7 operational support capabilities.
Why we recommend it
While we haven't tested the 16TB capacity drive, we have gone hands-on with the 8TB Seagate Ironwolf. We scored it 4 stars in our review, and Seagate NAS drives have always proved reliable in our tests - although the skyrocketing component prices are starting to bite now.
16TB of hard drive space is enough to comfortably store thousands of high-resolution photographs, large video libraries, computer backups, and shared documents.
Seagate's AgileArray technology helps optimize performance in multi-bay NAS systems, while rotational vibration sensors help maintain stability. There's also IronWolf Health Management, which provides monitoring and diagnostic information on compatible devices.
The 180TB/year workload rating makes the drive suitable for demanding home and small-business environments.
Price Context & Historical Value
Newegg is selling the 16TB Seagate IronWolf for $670.99, down from $789.75. That's a saving of $118.76, or approximately 15%, bringing the cost to around $41.94 per terabyte. This is far from the cheapest it's every been however, as we've seen it as low as $579.99 in the past year, and even cheaper when it first came out. But that's the component cost crisis for you, pushing up prices even on HDDs.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the 16TB Seagate IronWolf NAS hard drive if...
You own a NAS and need more room for backups, media files, or shared storage. The combination of 16TB capacity, CMR recording, and NAS-specific features make this a practical upgrade.
❌ Skip the 16TB Seagate IronWolf NAS hard drive if...
You only need a small amount of additional storage or want a portable drive that connects directly to your computer. You should also look for an SSD if transfer speed is your main priority.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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