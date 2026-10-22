Seagate's IronWolf HDD scored it 4 stars after testing. And right now the Seagate IronWolf 8TB is down to $330 at Newegg, in a 'shell shocker' deal.

Now, I spend a lot of time hunting down the best tech deals. Originally, I spotted this hard drive for $350 (was $480) at Best Buy. Then I stumbled on the Newegg pricing, so I'd skip Best Buy and pocket the extra $20.

• Best for: Anyone for expanding a home NAS, small business server, or RAID array.

• What we like: The 8TB Seagate IronWolf is an excellent all-rounder. It's built for continuous 24/7 operation in multi-drive systems, with CMR recording technology, a 7200 RPM spindle speed, and a 256MB cache. Seagate also rates it for workloads of up to 180TB annually, with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 1 million hours.

• What you need to know: I'd look elsewhere if silence and low power consumption are priorities. A 7200 RPM mechanical drive is designed with performance in mind and won't offer the near-silent operation of an SSD.

Why we recommend it

The 8TB Ironwolf NAS drive's 7200 RPM spindle speed and 256MB cache and SATA 6.0Gb/s interface makes this a performance-focused mechanical drive rather than somewhere to store your rarely accessed files.

AgileArray provides RAID optimization and dual-plane balancing. Rotational vibration sensors can maintain consistent performance when several drives are running together.

In his 4-star review of the 8TB NAS drive, our expert Mark said: "IronWolf drives feature CMR technology and AgileArray firmware, ensuring smooth RAID performance, reduced vibration, and efficient power management. The 180TB per year workload rating, the RV sensors, the three-year warranty, and the bundled Rescue Data Recovery Services have all persisted as defining features of the consumer tier."

For more options, take a look at our roundups of the best desktop and laptop hard drives and best NAS hard drives.

Price context & historical value

Best Buy is currently selling the 8TB Seagate IronWolf for $349.99, which is a massive $167.66 reduction off the usual $517.65 asking price.

While that looks like a brilliant deal on paper, the exact same drive is $329.99 at Newegg, a saving of $187.66 against Best Buy's usual asking price. I've seen this price before back in August, and also previously suggested heading to Newegg. My advice hasn't changed.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS drive if...

You need a high-capacity drive to cope with the demands of an always-on NAS. The combination of 8TB capacity, CMR recording and 7200 RPM makes this a strong option for backups, media libraries, and shared files.

It's particularly well suited to multi-bay and RAID setups. AgileArray is designed to optimize RAID performance, while the built-in rotational vibration sensors help the drive maintain consistent operation when it's surrounded by other spinning hard drives.

❌ Skip the 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS drive if...

You only need additional storage for an ordinary desktop PC. Although you can use an IronWolf as a conventional SATA hard drive, much of what you're paying for is specifically intended for NAS environments, including 24/7 operation, RAID optimization and vibration management.

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