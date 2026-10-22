Seagate's IronWolf 8TB NAS drive is a 4-star HDD — it's on sale at Best Buy, but buy it from Newegg now to save even more
The CMR hard drive suits NAS systems, RAID arrays and multi-user environments
Seagate's IronWolf HDD scored it 4 stars after testing. And right now the Seagate IronWolf 8TB is down to $330 at Newegg, in a 'shell shocker' deal.
Now, I spend a lot of time hunting down the best tech deals. Originally, I spotted this hard drive for $350 (was $480) at Best Buy. Then I stumbled on the Newegg pricing, so I'd skip Best Buy and pocket the extra $20.
• Best for: Anyone for expanding a home NAS, small business server, or RAID array.
• What we like: The 8TB Seagate IronWolf is an excellent all-rounder. It's built for continuous 24/7 operation in multi-drive systems, with CMR recording technology, a 7200 RPM spindle speed, and a 256MB cache. Seagate also rates it for workloads of up to 180TB annually, with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 1 million hours.
• What you need to know: I'd look elsewhere if silence and low power consumption are priorities. A 7200 RPM mechanical drive is designed with performance in mind and won't offer the near-silent operation of an SSD.
The 8TB IronWolf ST8000VN004 HDD offers 7200 RPM performance, 256MB cache and SATA 6.0Gb/s connectivity, with a 180TB/year workload rating and rotational vibration sensors.
It's the same drive, and although Best Buy has knocked $167.66 off its list price, you'll still pay $20 more than you would at Newegg.
Why we recommend it
The 8TB Ironwolf NAS drive's 7200 RPM spindle speed and 256MB cache and SATA 6.0Gb/s interface makes this a performance-focused mechanical drive rather than somewhere to store your rarely accessed files.
AgileArray provides RAID optimization and dual-plane balancing. Rotational vibration sensors can maintain consistent performance when several drives are running together.
In his 4-star review of the 8TB NAS drive, our expert Mark said: "IronWolf drives feature CMR technology and AgileArray firmware, ensuring smooth RAID performance, reduced vibration, and efficient power management. The 180TB per year workload rating, the RV sensors, the three-year warranty, and the bundled Rescue Data Recovery Services have all persisted as defining features of the consumer tier."
For more options, take a look at our roundups of the best desktop and laptop hard drives and best NAS hard drives.
Price context & historical value
Best Buy is currently selling the 8TB Seagate IronWolf for $349.99, which is a massive $167.66 reduction off the usual $517.65 asking price.
While that looks like a brilliant deal on paper, the exact same drive is $329.99 at Newegg, a saving of $187.66 against Best Buy's usual asking price. I've seen this price before back in August, and also previously suggested heading to Newegg. My advice hasn't changed.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS drive if...
You need a high-capacity drive to cope with the demands of an always-on NAS. The combination of 8TB capacity, CMR recording and 7200 RPM makes this a strong option for backups, media libraries, and shared files.
It's particularly well suited to multi-bay and RAID setups. AgileArray is designed to optimize RAID performance, while the built-in rotational vibration sensors help the drive maintain consistent operation when it's surrounded by other spinning hard drives.
❌ Skip the 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS drive if...
You only need additional storage for an ordinary desktop PC. Although you can use an IronWolf as a conventional SATA hard drive, much of what you're paying for is specifically intended for NAS environments, including 24/7 operation, RAID optimization and vibration management.
Also consider
The larger 12TB IronWolf model combines 7200 RPM performance with a 256MB cache, up to 210MB/s read and write speeds, IronWolf Health Management, and included Data Recovery Services.
This Seagate IronWolf HDD provides 4TB of CMR storage, a 5400 RPM spindle speed, 256MB cache, SATA 6Gb/s connectivity, 24/7 operation, and a 180TB/year workload rating.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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