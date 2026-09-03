Give your NAS a massive storage upgrade with this 16TB WD Red Pro hard drive deal
Its 550TB annual workload rating is built for intensive storage demands
Western Digital's WD Red Pro NAS drive line is designed for businesses small and large looking to max out their storage. Having benchmarked several, it remains one of our favorite internal drive brands - and right now, the WD Red Pro 16TB NAS drive is now $690 (was $705) at Amazon, so long as you tick the coupon box.
Designed for demanding environments, Western Digital rates this model for workloads of up to 550TB per year and continuous 24/7 operation. I've also spotted the NAS drive for the same price here at Newegg when you use code LDSF324.
This 16TB hard drive offers 7,200 RPM performance, SATA connectivity, CMR recording, 512MB cache, 550TB-per-year workload rating, 24/7 operation, NASware technology and a five-year limited warranty. For the full discount, tick the coupon box.
Why we recommend it
The WD Red Pro is specifically designed for demanding NAS environments, with a 7,200 RPM spindle speed, 512MB cache and CMR recording. It's rated for continuous 24/7 operation, with workloads up to 550TB per year.
It can be used in RAID-optimized NAS systems regardless of the number of drive bays, and NASware technology is designed to improve performance and compatibility. There's also a five-year limited warranty.
In his 4-star review of the smaller 14TB model, our expert Mark said it was "difficult to argue with the resilience of this drive," adding that "lots of resilience tricks and low power consumption are the hallmarks of this design."
Similarly, the 24TB model received 4 stars in his review, where he praised Western Digital's Red Pro line as offering "good performance and massive capacity. And, if the business can afford them, these are a good choice."
For more options, take a look at our roundups of the best NAS hard drives, and the best 167 hard disk drives worth buying.
Also consider
Designed for 24/7 operation, Seagate's IronWolf Pro NAS drive delivers 7200 RPM spin speeds with 256MB Cache for high-speed file transfer.
Price context & historical value
At $689.99 after the Amazon coupon, you're saving $15 against the current $704.99 price. That's only a little over 2%, so this is only really worth snapping up if you desperately need to upgrade early.
The WD Red Pro 16TB has been considerably cheaper over the past year, dropping to around $270 in late 2025 before prices began climbing sharply in 2026.
You can also get the drive for the same $689.99 price at Newegg. It's currently $704.99 but you get $15 off when you apply promo code LDSF324.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the 16TB WD Red Pro HDD if...
You have a heavily used NAS and want to add a substantial amount of storage without occupying several additional bays. Its high workload rating also makes more sense for an always-on NAS than using a standard desktop hard drive.
❌ Skip the 16TB WD Red Pro HDD if...
Your storage requirements are relatively small. or you have several empty drive bays available. Smaller-capacity NAS drives could give you the space you actually need for less.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
The obvious problem is the size of the discount. Saving $15 on a $704.99 hard drive isn't massive and this model has been considerably cheaper before. Unless you need another 16TB of NAS storage now, there's a strong argument for waiting to see if a better discount arrives shortly.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.