This Black Friday, pick up a great VPN deal with a Surfshark One subscription. It's down from it's usual $2.99 per month to $2.29 and it's not just a VPN.

Surfshark One is the company's mid-tier plan and that brings a few optional extras that you won't get with the likes of CyberGhost or even Proton VPN's $2.49 Black Friday offer.

Signing up to Surfshark One gives you a full antivirus, Alternative ID (to feed to sites and services and keep you off marketing lists), scam protection and dark web monitoring to warn you if your email address, credit cards or other personal information get leaked online.

Surfshark One offers all of the core web protection features that most people look for to stay safe online these days. That’s protection from viruses and malware, protection from nosy ISPs and scammers trying to snoop on your connections.

Surfshark has been a fixture in our best VPN list for years now and, while it might be cheaper than some of its competitors, that budget price doesn’t mean you’re compromising.

It has easy-to-use apps that are great for beginner VPN users, and it’s great for streaming and torrenting too. You can even install it on every device your family might want to use because it boasts unlimited simultaneous connections from any number of devices.

Check it out for yourself this Black Friday.