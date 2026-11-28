This VPN includes antivirus, scam protection, and personal data protection for barely $2 per month – here’s why you need it
A solid privacy product and a full suite of web protections for one low monthly price
This Black Friday, pick up a great VPN deal with a Surfshark One subscription. It's down from it's usual $2.99 per month to $2.29 and it's not just a VPN.
Surfshark One is the company's mid-tier plan and that brings a few optional extras that you won't get with the likes of CyberGhost or even Proton VPN's $2.49 Black Friday offer.
Signing up to Surfshark One gives you a full antivirus, Alternative ID (to feed to sites and services and keep you off marketing lists), scam protection and dark web monitoring to warn you if your email address, credit cards or other personal information get leaked online.
Surfshark One: Lowest price this year
Was:
$2.99 per month
Now: $2.29 per month
Surfshark's Black Friday VPN deal means you can get its One plan for the lowest we've seen in 2026. That's $2.29 per month for a VPN, Antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web monitoring – all handy tools for maximising your online safety. Give it a go.
Surfshark One offers all of the core web protection features that most people look for to stay safe online these days. That’s protection from viruses and malware, protection from nosy ISPs and scammers trying to snoop on your connections.
Surfshark has been a fixture in our best VPN list for years now and, while it might be cheaper than some of its competitors, that budget price doesn’t mean you’re compromising.
It has easy-to-use apps that are great for beginner VPN users, and it’s great for streaming and torrenting too. You can even install it on every device your family might want to use because it boasts unlimited simultaneous connections from any number of devices.
After graduating from Stirling University with a qualification in Education, Shaun accidentally fell into the technology sector in the late 1990's and has stayed there ever since, working for companies such as PSINet, IBM and ProPrivacy in a variety of roles from Systems Administration to Technical Writer. Being around since the birth of the modern internet, he's seen the way that technology has expanded to become an integral part of everyday life, and how people's understanding and ability to retain any kind of privacy has lagged behind.
Shaun is a strong believer in the rights of the individual to have their personal data protected and their privacy respected – a belief made all the stronger in an age of surveillance from both governmental bodies and private companies all around the world.
He spends his spare time cooking, riding his motorbike and spending far too many hours in Star Trek Online hunting Klingons and Borg.
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