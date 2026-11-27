The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2s are the headphones I reach for when I go for a run, which is at least twice a week. Yes, that's my head in the picture above.

I've long been a fan of bone-conduction headphone design for safety as well as lifestyle reasons, and Shokz has nailed the format here. Right now, you can get the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 in the US for $124.95 (was $179.95 ) at Amazon, a $55 discount. According to our deals-checking tool, that's the lowest price it's ever been by some $15.

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The UK isn't left out either, with the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 discounted from £169 down to £119 at Amazon UK, another lowest-ever. This is just in its Rose Gold colorway, with other colors sporting a slightly higher price of £126, which is still cheaper than the headphones have ever been otherwise.

Today's best Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deals

US deal Save 31% Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon This superb deal on the OpenRun Pro 2s' standard size is only available on Amazon in the headphones' black color, unfortunately. However, the 'mini' option you can select for smaller heads has the deal in every color. Both models are otherwise identical, with fast-charging, improved sound and wind-resistant microphones for calls while running or cycling.

UK deal Save 30% Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £119 at Amazon The best discount on the OpenRun Pro 2 is in its Rose Gold colour you can see here. All other colours in both mini and standard sizes have the slightly-less-but-still-good discount, bringing them down to £126. Still, with 12 hours of playtime, USB-C quick charge, and excellent performance, they're well worth it at these lowest-ever prices.

A necessary purchase

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

If you've never used bone conduction headphones before, you might not know why these headsets are on half the runners you see on the street. Bone conduction and open-ear headphones pipe sound through your bones as the name implies, using vibrating transducers to reach your eardrums while leaving your ears free.

On the street, you retain awareness, allowing you to hear cars, pedestrians and other dangers. During races, you can listen to instructions from marshals and be present, enjoying the vibe rather than isolated with in-ears. These factors alone make them essential purchases for cyclists and runners; some races only allow bone-conduction headsets to be worn so marshals can be heard.

Shokz is a leader in the space, and the OpenRun Pro 2s are the company's star model. I mentioned it above, but the headphones have 12 hours of listening and USB-C quick charge, allowing you to top for a few minutes before a run and get a full 2.5 hours of listening from depletion. The wind-resistant mics let you take calls, and sound is surprisingly high quality.

They're dead comfortable on a run too, not needing the elastic secure fit band that so many other headphones use thanks to its multiple size options and rigid titanium band.

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