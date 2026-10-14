It was about time again for another price cut on some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy — and here it is. The Shokz OpenRun Pro are reduced to $109.95 (was $179.95) once more at Amazon. Again, this is $10 more than the record-low price from previous sales, but still a fantastic offer on the 4.5-star-rated fitness headphones.

It's well worth considering the older model, as the current-generation OpenRun Pro 2 are priced at $70 more and the upgrades are fairly minimal. Outside of more modern charging options and a slightly improved battery, there's not a whole lot to shout about.

So, I think most will be more than happy with the offering from the standard OpenRun Pro. They boast excellent audio quality, good battery life of up to 10 hours, and a stable fit that makes them ideal for running, going to the gym, or just general exercise, all for an awesome low price.

Today's best Shokz headphones deal

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179.95 now $109.95 at Amazon If you've never tried bone conduction headphones before, now's a good time to buy while a $70 discount is available once again on the Shokz OpenRun Pro. Even though this is the older model, the 4.5-star-rated headphones still offer excellent audio quality, a comfortable and slim fit, and good battery life of up to 10 hours. Runners or fitness enthusiasts who want to avoid in-ear options, or anyone who prefers to be aware of their surroundings while out and about, will find these a great buy at this more budget-friendly price.

When we originally reviewed the Shokz OpenRun Pro, we called them "the best bone conduction headphones you can buy". Of course, newer models have been released since then, but when re-evaluating them in 2024, they remained a top choice for many — and an even better pickup at this much lower price.

Even though more modern options have upgraded useful features such as battery life and charging options, there haven't been too many significant developments in the tech that make the older OpenRun Pro dispensable. Unless you really need the most up-to-date items, I'd strongly recommend this model for the key features and savings alone.

Our full guide to the best bone conduction headphones goes into more detail about what you should consider before picking up a pair, so do give that a read before hitting the buy button if you want to confirm these discounted OpenRun Pro are the right choice for you.