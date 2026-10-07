Having a quick glance at our Amazon Prime Day deals coverage before a quick 5k? You're a more dedicated person than I am, and that means something.

So let me tell you about a set of earbuds I love for that kind of activity — when I actually get around to it — that are also heavily discounted for Amazon's October Prime Day (aka Big Deal Days). You'll probably recognize 'em anyway, because their older 2019 siblings were the wireless earbuds for a long while. The product is their update, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, and right now, they're only $179 (was $249) in the US, or £179 (was £249) in the UK, both at Amazon.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

And while both discounts equate to 28% off, in the US that's a return to their lowest-ever price, while in the UK it's not — they briefly dipped to £141 in December of last year. I know, that's madness… and I don't think it'll happen again, sadly.

Today's best Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 deal, US

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.99 now $179.95 at Amazon I'll be honest, the lilac (or 'Hyper Purple') is my top choice. I remember that when I tested them, I could choose my review sample loan product, and I loved them. That said, the 'Quick Sand' gray, 'Jet Black', or 'Electric Orange' finishes are all discounted too. If you own an iPhone, your workouts will not be the same after this purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Powerbeats Pro 2 deal, UK

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, now at a steep discount. They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, longer battery life, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. The battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case, which beats many of the best workout earbuds by a long shot. Read more Read less ▼

My Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review is the place to get the full scoop, but in a nutshell: even outside of the heart-rate monitor (which I actually prefer here to the solution in AirPods Pro 3, because I find the Beats fit better and stay secure in the scenarios in which I need to get a reading), their lightweight build and head-tracked spatial audio make them a winner. As a plus, they also add wireless Qi charging.

The long battery life is also one of the most convenient features — and again, it's something you won't find in Apple's ice-white AirPods. The Powerbeats Pro 2 can last up to 45 hours in total, when using both the earbuds and the charging case. This is much longer than most rivals on the market.

To check out competing options, see our guides to the best workout headphones and best running headphones,

but I test these kinds of earbuds for a living and, as I said in my review: "The reason the Powerbeats Pro 2 get the rating they do is their enviable 45-hour maximum battery life, excellent in-ear security, talented head-tracked spatial support in Apple Music, and a useful heart-rate monitor for your workouts."

If you need wall-of-silence ANC, they're not the buds for you — I'm going to tell you right now. But if you're running in them, I'd strongly suggest that's not what you need. If you do need that, see a couple of other Prime Day deals below (don't worry, I'll let you know which have great noise-nixing).

More Prime Day headphones/earbuds deals to consider, US

Apple Apple Airpods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $179.99, which is the best price you can find right now. Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include vastly improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. They're the complete package, especially for iPhone owners. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($81.99) Sony Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon They're class-leaders for a reason folks. These flagship Sonys really are the best that Sony can offer: think supreme comfort, big cosy ear cups and cocoon of silence ANC. Oh, and a whopping $82 off! Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($34) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon While 20% off isn't as big a saving as for the Space 2, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. I can't see any previous discounts in the deal history, so this could be the first time the buds have been reduced. And they're absolutely worth it — one of my colleagues won't use anything else. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% ($190) Bose Quietcomfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon This is the older-gen set, not the new 2nd-generation QuietComfort — but for this money and with this iconic design, you cannot go wrong. Oh, and many of the colorways (including this limited-edition green) are in the sale, so you can have a style set to match you fall wardrobe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% ($36.99) Sony WH-CH520 : was $69.99 now $33 at Amazon Need something super-cheap, right now? Here you go: Sony's WH-CH520 on-ears have recently been superseded by the WH-CH530, but look what that has done to the price tag! For the same price as an ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle you can have these indefinitely — and yes, the sound quality absolutely befits Sony's name. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($30) Soundcore Space 2: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon It seems that Soundcore's over-ears are $10 cheaper than they've ever gone before. Symbolically dropping into double-figures, that makes them seem like a real bargain, especially now that they're half the price of the Pro sibling. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day headphones/earbuds deals to consider, UK

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £279 now £192.12 at Amazon They may not be Sony's newest flagship model, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 still have an awful lot to offer, with amazing ANC, exciting and punchy audio, an attractive look, and no end of features to play around with in Sony's Sound Connect app. At less than £200, you're looking at an unbeatable value for money option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% (£30) Soundcore Space 2: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Double-figure pricing on these reliable over-ears is great, especially because it puts them at the same price point as many tempting rivals. All the color options are reduced too, so you can get the lovely blue version I use. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-CH520: was £39 now £29.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of on-ears, then I'd highly recommend scooping up the Sony WH-CH520 right now. For under £30, the quality you get in return is astonishing. With clean, balanced sound, 50 hours of battery life, and excellent in-app controls, there's just so much to love. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£37.50) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was £149.99 now £112.49 at Amazon At a quarter off, this is the biggest proportional saving of the lot. The discount applies on all four color options, but not the Pro Max model. Personally, I'd go for the Pros, even before the discount, and the wider price discrepancy makes it a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

Save £75 Sony 1000X The Collexion: was £549 now £474 at Amazon I love the expansive sound signature of the Sony 1000X The Collexion, as well as their incredibly comfortable fit, luxurious looks, and gigantic feature-set. Now, you can net £75 off Sony's most premium wireless headphones ever, making them a must-buy for anyone that wants the ultimate blend of premium sound and design. Read more Read less ▼

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK