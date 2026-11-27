MobLand season 2 wrapped up with an explosive finale on November 20, and if you haven't caught up yet, Paramount Plus is offering you a Black Friday streaming deal you can't refuse – 79% off your first two months!

Paramount+'s record-low Black Friday deal brings its Premium plan down to just $2.99 per month for two months – a whopping 79% off the regular price of $13.99 per month.

MobLand was the most-watched show on Paramount+ in the US heading into the finale, and with season 3 already confirmed, there's no better time to binge seasons 1 and 2.

You'll need to be quick – the Paramount Plus deal ends November 30.

Paramount+ Premium: 79% off for two months

Was: $13.99 per month

Now: $2.99 per month Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $3 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30.

If MobLand isn't quite your thing, there's plenty more to binge on Paramount+ for $2.99 a month.

Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King and Billy Bob Thornton's Landman are both must-watches for crime and drama fans, while Yellowjackets has just wrapped up its fourth and final season. Helen Mirren fans can also catch her in Yellowstone prequel 1923.

There's lighter fare too, with South Park, the Frasier revival, and Survivor all streaming, plus live sports including NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League matches.

Most importantly, since the Essential plan is also $2.99 per month (normally $8.99), there’s no reason not to go Premium. That way, you get ad-free streaming and 4K for the same price.

So whether you’re here for the Harrigans or something else entirely, Paramount+ Premium at $2.99 per month is too good to miss.