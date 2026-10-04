We're all going on a summer holiday...?

While Frankie (Johnny Flynn) has kidnapped Bella (Lara Pulvey), rode up to the hostage meet-point on a scooter and ruined Kevin's (Paddy Considine) workplace for good, he's not even what surprised me most on last week's episode of MobLand season 2.

Eddie's (Anson Boon) relationship with grandmother Maeve (Helen Mirren) has always been unusual, but it's now progressed to uncomfortable levels. Eddie's now staying in a London flat occasionally used by Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), and wanting Gina (Teddie Allen) gone, Maeve's is making more than one kind of move on him.

Maybe that'll calm down this week... right? And when does MobLand season 2 episode 4 arrive on Paramount+?

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What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+?

MobLand | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

MobLand season 2 episode 4 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, October 9 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: October 9

October 9 Episode 5 : October 16

: October 16 Episode 6: October 23

October 23 Episode 7: October 30

October 30 Episode 8 : November 6

: November 6 Episode 9: November 13

November 13 Episode 10: November 20

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