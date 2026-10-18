What is the release date for MobLand season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+?
My heart can't take much more shock
Conrad's (Pierce Brosnan) health might be in a quiet state of decline, but after watching over half of MobLand season 2, I'm not too far behind him.
In a weird way, relief from the torrent of explosive drama within the Harrigan family comes in other ways. Maeve's (Helen Mirren) outfits continue to be a source of joy for me, while Harry's (Tom Hardy) manners never fail to go unnoticed. It's the new addition, Frankie (Johnny Flynn), who is the cherry on top of a dysfunctional cake, though.
But what lies in wait for us this week? And when does MobLand season 2 episode 6 arrive on Paramount+?
What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+?
MobLand season 2 episode 6 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, October 23 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?
MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: out now
- Episode 5: out now
- Episode 6: October 23
- Episode 7: October 30
- Episode 8: November 6
- Episode 9: November 13
- Episode 10: November 20
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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