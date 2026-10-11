What is the release date for MobLand season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+?
What on earth is even going on
Conrad's (Pierce Brosnan) quietly disarming when he wants to be, isn't he? As MobLand season 2 hits the halfway mark, his power play on Eddie (Anson Boone) confirms that his priorities are in completely the wrong place.
Not only is he burying his head in the sand when it comes to the impact of his civil war feud with Kevin (Paddy Considine), but he's also neglecting his health in a way that could have serious consequences.
But what on Earth will happen this week? And when does MobLand season 2 episode 5 arrive on Paramount+?
What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+?
MobLand season 2 episode 5 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, October 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?
MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: out now
- Episode 5: October 16
- Episode 6: October 23
- Episode 7: October 30
- Episode 8: November 6
- Episode 9: November 13
- Episode 10: November 20
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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