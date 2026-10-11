The most chilled I've ever seen him look.

Conrad's (Pierce Brosnan) quietly disarming when he wants to be, isn't he? As MobLand season 2 hits the halfway mark, his power play on Eddie (Anson Boone) confirms that his priorities are in completely the wrong place.

Not only is he burying his head in the sand when it comes to the impact of his civil war feud with Kevin (Paddy Considine), but he's also neglecting his health in a way that could have serious consequences.

But what on Earth will happen this week? And when does MobLand season 2 episode 5 arrive on Paramount+?

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What time can I watch MobLand season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+?

MobLand | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

MobLand season 2 episode 5 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Friday, October 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of MobLand season 2 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

MobLand season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5 : October 16

: October 16 Episode 6: October 23

October 23 Episode 7: October 30

October 30 Episode 8 : November 6

: November 6 Episode 9: November 13

November 13 Episode 10: November 20

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