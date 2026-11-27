Score 31% off Peacock for Black Friday and stream the Premier League all season
Stream every 2025/26 game on NBC's streaming service starting this Friday
The 2026/27 Premier League season has already delivered plenty of ups and downs with Arsenal looking likely to make it back-to-back titles. Manchester City have been rocked by financial breach allegations and the prospect of a potential relegation, while Manchester United have managed just one victory all season. Chelsea and Tottenham are once again struggling to impress, while Leeds, Brighton and Bournemouth have emerged as some of the season’s surprise packages.
With multiple Premier League matches available to stream on Peacock, there’s never been a better time to tune in. And with a Black Friday deal available right now, it’s the perfect opportunity to sign up and catch all the action!
Get a 12-month Peacock subscription for just $89.99.
Peacock's Black Friday deal
Peacock's Black Friday deal will secure you a 31% saving — the best deal we've seen in a long time
Save $40 on Peacock today and enjoy access to over 200 Premier League games every season! And that's just the start. You can also catch the Tour de France, select golf events, NFL matches and a fantastic range of TV shows, making Peacock the perfect platform for sports fans and entertainment lovers alike.
Can I get access to Peacock's Black Friday deal if I'm away from home?
Peacock is only available to US residents so you won't have access to this amazing Black Friday deal if you're out the country right now. That's where you need a VPN (Virtual Private Network) which can help unblock amazing Black Friday deals and streaming services while you're out of the country.
Unlock your Peacock Black Friday deal from anywhere with one of the best VPNs:
🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off
💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE
📺 Unlocks Peacock
⏰ Hurry, ends soon
⭐️ Rated 5 stars
Get NordVPN and stream Ireland vs Australia wherever you are.
What streaming devices are supported by Peacock?
Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox 115, Edge, Safari)
Mobiles and tablets (Android 7.0 or above, iOS 15 or above)
Amazon Fire TV
Android TV
Apple TV
Chromecast (2nd Generation or above)
Google TV
Hisense VIDAA (2021 devices and newer)
LG Smart TV (LG WebOS 3.5 or above)
PlayStation (PS4, PS5)
Roku (2, 3 & 4, Streaming Stick, Express/Express+, Premiere/Premiere+, Ultra/Ultra LT)
Samsung Smart TV (2017 models and later
VIZIO (SmartCast TV 2016 and newer)
Xbox (One, X, S)
Xumo
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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