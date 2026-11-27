The 2026/27 Premier League season has already delivered plenty of ups and downs with Arsenal looking likely to make it back-to-back titles. Manchester City have been rocked by financial breach allegations and the prospect of a potential relegation, while Manchester United have managed just one victory all season. Chelsea and Tottenham are once again struggling to impress, while Leeds, Brighton and Bournemouth have emerged as some of the season’s surprise packages.

With multiple Premier League matches available to stream on Peacock, there’s never been a better time to tune in. And with a Black Friday deal available right now, it’s the perfect opportunity to sign up and catch all the action!

Get a 12-month Peacock subscription for just $89.99.

Peacock's Black Friday deal

Peacock's Black Friday deal will secure you a 31% saving — the best deal we've seen in a long time

Save $40 Was $129.99 now $89.99 at Peacock TV Save $40 on Peacock today and enjoy access to over 200 Premier League games every season! And that's just the start. You can also catch the Tour de France, select golf events, NFL matches and a fantastic range of TV shows, making Peacock the perfect platform for sports fans and entertainment lovers alike.

Can I get access to Peacock's Black Friday deal if I'm away from home?

Peacock is only available to US residents so you won't have access to this amazing Black Friday deal if you're out the country right now. That's where you need a VPN (Virtual Private Network) which can help unblock amazing Black Friday deals and streaming services while you're out of the country.

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What streaming devices are supported by Peacock? Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox 115, Edge, Safari)

Mobiles and tablets (Android 7.0 or above, iOS 15 or above)

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast (2nd Generation or above)

Google TV

Hisense VIDAA (2021 devices and newer)

LG Smart TV (LG WebOS 3.5 or above)

PlayStation (PS4, PS5)

Roku (2, 3 & 4, Streaming Stick, Express/Express+, Premiere/Premiere+, Ultra/Ultra LT)

Samsung Smart TV (2017 models and later

VIZIO (SmartCast TV 2016 and newer)

Xbox (One, X, S)

Xumo