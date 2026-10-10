How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Free streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Today's Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream features two out-of-form teams who are hoping to re-energise their Premier League 2026/27 campaign. Coming fast off the back of a jam-packed international break, neither team will be as fresh as they would like, but that'll be no excuse for dropped points.

September proved to be a mixed bag for Chelsea. It began with a disappointing loss at the hands of London rivals Arsenal before bouncing back to thrash Leeds United 6-3 in the League Cup. Chelsea fans were hoping for more of the same, but unfortunately a 2-2 draw at Hull and a comprehensive 3-0 loss at Brentford haven't filled them with much hope.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are struggling towards the bottom of the league with two losses and three draws from their last five fixtures. They'll be hoping to pick up three points against the Blues, but the injury to their midfielder Alex Scott recently will leave a massive hole for them in the middle of the park.

Can either side secure the three points they both so desperately require? Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for free? CazeTV's YouTube channel in Brazil will show Chelsea vs Bournemouth for free. You don't require an account or a subscription to watch the free stream. Outside Brazil? Try NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) and stream the Premier League match.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth from anywhere

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Sky Sports stream, select 'United Kingdom' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Go and tune into Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live streams in the USA

Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be shown on Peacock TV in the US.



To access Peacock TV, you'll need a Premium subscription, which costs $12.99 per month.

Alternatively, if you want to enjoy live sports for longer, then get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription for $129.99/year.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live streams in the UK

In the UK, Chelsea vs Bournemouth isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use NordVPN to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every EPL game this season in Canada, including Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live streams in Australia

Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Chelsea vs Bournemouth start time? Chelsea vs Bournemouth kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, 10 October. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 12am (midnight) AEST on Sunday, October 11.