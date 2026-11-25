In Brief Club Brugge vs Liverpool will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET on Wednesday, 25 November 📺 Stream Club Brugge vs Liverpool free on Virgin Media Play (Ireland) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (78% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world as the Reds return to action in the Champions League.

Andoni Iraola's side warmed up for this match in the best way possible, thumping Man Utd 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday. It was the second time in as many games that Liverpool scored three or more goals, having failed to do so in their first nine matches of the Premier League campaign.

The goals have flowed more freely in the Champions League. Only PSG and Como can better Liverpool's return of 14 in their first four matches, although Iraola's men have conceded 10 goals - more than Slavia Prague in 34th place - along the way.

Liverpool have nine points to their name at the midway point of the league phase, with a 3-2 defeat by Fenerbahce last time out the only blot on their copybook.

Club Brugge have also won three times up to now, including a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter, so this is not a straightforward assignment for the Reds. Liverpool are favourites, but they will not have everything their own way in Flanders.

Watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool for FREE

Club Brugge vs Liverpool will be shown for free online and on TV in the following countries.

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Play

🇧🇪 Belgium: Club RTL & RTL Play

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee).

Your Quick Guide to stream Club Brugge vs Liverpool with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Republic of Ireland – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to Virgin Media Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Club Brugge vs Liverpool for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in the US

Club Brugge vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the US.

The streaming service starts at $8.99 per month or $89.99 for a year. but there's a Black Friday deal of 2 months' access to the ad-free Premium tier for just $2.99/month.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in the UK

TNT Sports 2 will show Club Brugge vs Liverpool in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 per month if you commit to a year.

Abroad for the match? Explore NordVPN (78% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Club Brugge vs Liverpool in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Carabao Cup and Bundesliga, plus select NFL coverage.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Club Brugge vs Liverpool live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday, 26 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to unblock your stream and watch the game.

Club Brugge vs Liverpool: Q+A

What time does Club Brugge vs Liverpool kick-off? Club Brugge vs Liverpool will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday, 25 November. That translates to 7am AEDT on Thursday, 26 November in Australia.

What is the Club Brugge vs Liverpool head-to-head? Club Brugge and Liverpool have met three times in the past. Liverpool have won two games, while the other match was a draw. These two teams were the finalists in the 1978 European Cup final, with Liverpool running out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from Kenny Dalglish.

Can I stream Club Brugge vs Liverpool for free with a VPN? As alluded to above, Virgin Media Play in Republic of Ireland and RTL Play in Belgium will show Club Brugge vs Liverpool for fre. NordVPN can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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