How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Carabao Cup 4th round tie

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams as the in-form Reds look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup by inflicting a second straight defeat on Xabi Alonso’s inconsistent side.

Overview Liverpool vs Chelsea kicks off at 4pm ET / 8pm GMT on Wednesday, October 28 Stream Liverpool vs Chelsea FREE on ITVX (UK)

Unlock your free stream with Norton VPN

Since losing their first game of the season to Man City, Liverpool have responded in excellent fashion by winning four games on the spin. The Reds remain perfect in the Champions League and moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with an impressive victory over free-scoring Brighton. Andoni Iraola will want to maintain this momentum, but he may choose to freshen up his starting XI, with youngsters Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni and Lewis Koumas all seeking opportunities to shine.

Alonso returns to Anfield for the third time as a manager and will be hoping for a first win after suffering defeats with both Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid. To do so, he’ll need his players to deliver a much-improved display after their hugely disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham. The Blues will be without playmaker Cole Palmer due to suspension, while forward Joao Pedro is also out after suffering a thigh injury that will rule him out for a few weeks. That could mean it’s youth and experience in attack, with Danny Welbeck and Estevao likely to start. Emmanuel Emegha could also make his Blues debut after Alonso confirmed that the Dutch striker would be in a matchday squad for the first time this season.

Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams online from anywhere and possibly for FREE.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams for free? Yes, Liverpool vs Chelsea will be available in the UK on ITV1 and via its free streaming service, ITVX. ITVX requires an account with a valid TV license to watch live. Those away from the UK right now can stream from anywhere in the world using Norton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs Chelsea stream

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Among the best is Norton VPN — we explain why in our Norton VPN review.

Exclusive deal Get Norton VPN for just £2.50/month Watch your free Carabao Cup stream without limits. Norton VPN delivers fast, secure connections with global servers, so you can stream from anywhere with ease. 📺 Unlocks free Carabao Cup streams

💰 60-day money-back guarantee Don’t miss a second. Stream Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere with total confidence.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream is available on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Don't want to sign up just yet? Walmart Plus offer 30-day trial for $1 which includes a subscription to Paramount+.

Carabao Cup soccer is available with all these deals, and you can also watch the EFL Championship and Champions League on the platform in 2026/27.

Visiting the US from the UK? Use Norton VPN to access your free Liverpool vs Chelsea stream on ITVX.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the UK

As we've already mentioned above, the Liverpool vs Chelsea game will be available to watch for FREE on ITV1 and via ITVX.

Remember, you need to be a UK citizen and have a TV license to watch.

You can also watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with Sky Sports packages starting at £22/month for existing subscribers.

Outside the UK right now? Use NortonVPN to access your preferred coverage of this Carabao Cup fourth round fixture.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Football fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on beIN Sports.

beIN Sports 3 is carrying the game, with a subscription costing AU$16.99 per month. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel any time.

Outside Oz traveling? Use Norton VPN to stream Liverpool vs Chelsea all over the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Fans in Canada can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams on DAZN.

DAZN Canada plans start at $24.99 per month for a standard annual contract or $34.99 for a flexible monthly pass.

Away from Canada while the game is on? Use Norton VPN to watch the Carabao Cup is if you were back home.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Need to Know

What time is kick-off for Liverpool vs Chelsea? Liverpool vs Chelsea will kick-off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8pm GMT on Wednesday, October 28. That is 7am AEDT on Thursday, October 29 in Australia.

What happened last time Liverpool faced Chelsea? The two sides drew 1-1 back in May with Enzo Fernandez's free-kick cancelling out Ryan Gravenberch's opener.