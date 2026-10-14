How to watch LASK vs Liverpool: FREE Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27

Liverpool won their first game of the Champions League season

Watch LASK vs Liverpool FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

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LASK vs Liverpool kick-off: Wednesday, October 14 at 5.45pm BST / 12.45pm ET

Watch LASK vs Liverpool live streams as Andoni Iraola's side aim to bounce back from a weekend defeat, their Basque boss' first since taking over at Anfield in the summer, on Matchday 2 of the Champions League 2026/27.

After that dispiriting 3-0 reverse against Man City, the Reds return to action in Austria, where LASK host the six-time European champions. Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid on home turf on opening night, and they will be heavily fancied to triumph again this week, with Virgil van Dijk set to captain the Reds for the 200th time. Not that the Merseysiders are in a perfect place right now. Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all missed the City defeat through injury, while the squad struggles to get used to Iraola's methods, both with and without the ball.

LASK won the Austrian double last season and will hope that home advantage serves them well here, although Dietmar Kuhbauer's side will need to perform close to their maximum level to pick up a positive result. After winning their opening five Bundesliga games of the season, they have gone three without a win after a destabilizing 1-0 defeat by AEK Athens on Matchday 1. Christoph Lang should feature up front.

Here's how to watch LASK vs Liverpool in the 2026/27 Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch LASK vs Liverpool for free?

Yes, if you live in the Republic of Ireland, where LASK vs Liverpool is being shown on free-to-air Virgin Media Two, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN to avoid getting geo-blocked from your regular Champions League 2026/27 streams – we recommend NordVPN.

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How to watch LASK vs Liverpool live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch LASK vs Liverpool in the UCL on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

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In the UK, LASK vs Liverpool is being broadcast on TNT Sports 2 and via its streaming partner HBO Max.

A subscription costs £30.99 per month on a rolling monthly contract, or £25.99 per month for a minimum 12-month term.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting LASK vs Liverpool in the Champions League.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred LASK vs Liverpool coverage from anywhere.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool live streams in Australia

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A LASK vs Liverpool live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does LASK vs Liverpool kick-off? LASK vs Liverpool kicks off at 5.45pm BST / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Wednesday, 14 October. That's 3.45am AEDT on Thursday, 15 October in Australia.