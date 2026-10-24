How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time

Watch Aston Villa vs Man City live streams in the Premier League 2026/27 as Enzo Maresca's side look to make it eight wins from eight.

In Brief Aston Villa vs Man City takes place on Saturday, October 24 with a 7.30am ET / 12:30pm BST kick-off Stream free on USA Network with YouTube TV (5-day free trial)

Unlock your stream from anywhere in the world with Proton VPN

For all the talk of City's financial charges, their performances on the pitch have spoken for themselves. The validity of the charges remains unknown, but one thing's for sure: new signings Elliott Anderson, Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye have all taken to the Etihad like ducks to water. Next up, though, is a potentially tricky test away at Villa Park, where Unai Emery has his side firing again after a their usual slow start to the season.

Villa fans would have been fearing the worst after the mass exodus in the summer and three defeats in their opening four EPL matches, but Unai Emery has quickly turned things around... again. Six wins in their last seven games in all competitions is an encouraging sign, while new signings Nicolas Jackson and Johan Manzambi look like strong additions. The latter could miss this one through injury, but Jackson is looking to add a few more to his tally having already netted five in his eleven games so far.

Emery also loves a game against City, having won four of his last six meetings with them, so don't expect a walkover at Villa Park.

Here's how to watch Aston Villa vs Man City in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City for FREE

Aston Villa vs Man City is being broadcasted on the USA Network in the US and is available via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, all of which offer free trials.

Outside the US today? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Aston Villa vs Man City from anywhere

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Aston Villa vs Man City.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Canada stream, select 'Canada' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Fubo and tune into Aston Villa vs Man City.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live streams in the US

In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs Man City on USA Network.

USA Network is available via cable television or if you're a cord-cutter then YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream all carry the channel..

Outside the US? Use a VPN to unlock your stream of the Aston Villa vs Man City game.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live streams in the UK

Aston Villa vs Man City will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK.

The TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate channels will show the action with access available via streaming service, HBO Max. Prices start at £25.99/month.

Outside the UK today? Proton will allow you to access your TNT Sports stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting Aston Villa vs Man City in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live streams in Australia

You can watch Aston Villa vs Man City on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Aston Villa vs Man City start time? Aston Villa vs Man City kicks off at 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Saturday, October 24.