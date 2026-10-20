How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal: Live Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27

Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live streams in the Champions League 2026/27 as the Reds look to overcome Spanish opposition for the second time this season and make it three wins from three in Europe’s elite competition.

After a thumping 6-3 victory over LASK last week, Liverpool showed their powers of recovery at the weekend as they battled back from a goal down to beat a nine-man Brentford. Alexander Isak scored the winner and appears to be moving back towards his clinical best, while Florian Wirtz created nine chances — the most since he joined the Reds last year. However, Andoni Iraola's side did not leave London unscathed as both Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai picked up injuries. That will force the Spaniard to shuffle the pack, with Ronald Araujo likely to come in at right back and Ryan Gravenberch in the heart of midfield.

While the Reds have lost just once this season, Villarreal have just two wins from nine league games and were held to a goalless draw at the weekend by Elche. It was a disappointing result after the 3-1 victory over Napoli in Europe, with Alberto Moleiro missing a host of good chances. Iñigo Pérez will hope for a more clinical display from the forward at Anfield, while he’ll also want big performances from his somewhat porous defence and former Liverpool keeper Péter Gulácsi.

Read on as we explain how to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal in the Champions League 2026/27.

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How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live streams in the US

In the US, the Liverpool vs Villarreal game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year. Alternatively, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside of the US? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live streams in the UK

In the UK, Liverpool vs Villarreal is being shown on Prime Video Sports.

Amazon Prime, which shows one Tuesday game each matchweek, costs £8.99/month or £95/year after a 30-day free trial. Students and 18- 24-year-olds can get it for £4.49/month or £47.49/year.

Outside the UK? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live streams in Australia

Liverpool vs Villarreal, s available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal live streams in Canada

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The Liverpool vs Villarreal game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Liverpool vs Villarreal start time? The scheduled Liverpool vs Villarreal kick-off time on Tuesday, October 20 is 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. That's 6am AEDT on Wednesday, October 21 in Australia.

What is the Liverpool vs Villarreal head-to-head? Liverpool and Villarreal have met on just four occasions, with the Reds winning three of the encounters and the Spaniards triumphing once. The last meeting came in 2022 when Liverpool secured a 3-2 victory in Spain in the Champions League.