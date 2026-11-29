Find out how to watch Everton vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world as Andoni Iraola takes charge of his first Merseyside derby – and the 300th in total – in what is one of the highlights of the weekend’s Premier League action.

After a solid start to the season, Everton were woeful on Monday night in a 4-0 thumping at the hands of in-form Brentford, with defender James Tarkowski also seeing red in a Premier League game for the first time. It was not the result David Moyes would have wanted before such a fiercely contest derby, especially given his own poor record against today's opposition. The Scot has faced the Reds on 46 occasions and won just six times. The Toffees will need to sharpen up and look to Thierno Barry – 10 goals in all competitions this season – to rough up their city rivals' sometimes soft back four.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will make the short trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium full of confidence after eye-catching wins over Man Utd and Club Brugge. Iraola’s side were superb in both games, with his attacking stars Florian Wirtz – who has scored in his past five games for club and country – Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha combining in devastating fashion. They’ll look to terrorize a Tarkowski-less Everton defense and ensure they continue their strong run against their Merseyside rivals, having lost just one of their past 10 derbies.

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool for free?

Unfortunately not — there are no dedicated free streams we can find for Everton vs Liverpool.

US residents, though, can watch the game on USA Network, which is available via OTT streamers such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, both of which come with free-trial periods.

Away from home on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Proton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Everton vs Liverpool with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to US – Open the Proton VPN app and select a US server. ▶️ Head to Fubo – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Everton vs Liverpool.

🇺🇸 How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the US

Everton vs Liverpool will be broadcast on the USA Network.

To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, Hulu + Live TV (all which carry free trials) and Sling TV (cheapest monthly option) all carry the channel.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Everton vs Liverpool.

🇬🇧 How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the UK

In the UK, live Everton vs Liverpool coverage is being provided by TNT Sports 1.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Away from home? Proton VPN will let you access your TNT Sports stream from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in Canada

Fubo are the broadcaster of Everton vs Liverpool in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fubo or DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 11pm AEDT on Sunday, 29 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$24.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Everton vs Liverpool: Q+A

What time does Everton vs Liverpool kick-off? Everton vs Liverpool will kick-off at 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT / 11pm AEDT on Sunday, 29 November.

What is the Everton vs Liverpool head-to-head? Everton and Liverpool have met 299 times previously, with the Reds winning 128 to the Toffees' 84. There have been 87 draws. Liverpool won both fixtures last season 2-1.

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