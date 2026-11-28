In Brief Leeds vs Coventry will kick-off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET on Saturday, 28 November 📺 Watch Leeds vs Coventry on USA Network via Sling TV (USA) and Stan Sport (AUS) 🇬🇧 No UK stream available due to 3pm blackout 🌎 Unlock your stream with Proton VPN (75% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Leeds vs Coventry from anywhere in the world as the two sides clash in the Premier League for the first time in more than 25 years.

Back-to-back wins have restored Leeds momentum and moved the Yorkshire side up to seventh. The 1-0 win over Spurs was followed up by a thumping 4-1 success at Chelsea that showcased the clear strengths of Daniel Farke’s side. Extremely well organized and tight at the back, conceding just nine goals in 11 games, they have also found a way to get the best out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who bullied the Blues backline and combined superbly with his fellow forwards.

It has been a positive start for Coventry, back in the top flight for the first time in a quarter-century. Since a chastening start, Frank Lampard’s side have made significant defensive improvements thanks to Ethan Pinnock joining Bobby Thomas at center back, while last weekend's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace showcased a greater cutting edge. Attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni was the standout as he delivered an assured display that culminated in two assists. The former Huddersfield man has been the Sky Blues' creator-in-chief under Lampard, and such creativity will be vital with top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

Can I watch Leeds vs Coventry for free?

Unfortunately not — there are no dedicated free streams we can find for Leeds vs Coventry.

The game will be shown on USA Network, though, which is available via OTT streamers Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, both of which come with free-trial periods.

Away from home on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Proton VPN.

Leeds vs Coventry team news

TBC

Use a VPN to watch Leeds vs Coventry live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal ⚡ Black Friday: Proton VPN – Just $2.49/month! Don't miss Leeds vs Coventry! Watch from anywhere with Proton VPN and enjoy fast speeds, top-notch security and a 30-day money-back guarantee. 🔥 Save up to 75%

🌍 Unlock USA Network abroad

💰 Just $2.49/month Get the Black Friday deal and never miss a minute of the Premier League!

Your Quick Guide to stream Leeds vs Coventry with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to USA– Open the Proton VPN app and select an American server. ▶️ Head to Fubo – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Leeds vs Coventry.

🇺🇸 How to watch Leeds vs Coventry in the US

Leeds vs Coventry will be broadcast on the USA Network.

To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, Hulu + Live TV (all which carry free trials) and Sling TV (cheapest monthly option) all carry the channel.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Leeds vs Coventry.

🇬🇧 How to watch Leeds vs Coventry in the UK

In the UK, Leeds vs Coventry isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use Proton VPN to access your local Premier League streams.

🇨🇦 How to watch Leeds vs Coventry in Canada

Fubo are the broadcaster of Leeds vs Coventry in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fubo or DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Leeds vs Coventry in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Leeds vs Coventry live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 2am AEDT on Sunday, 29 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$24.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Leeds vs Coventry: Q+A

What time does Leeds vs Coventry kick-off? Leeds vs Coventry will kick-off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, 28 November. That translates to 2am AEDT on Sunday, 29 November in Australia.

What is the Leeds vs Coventry head-to-head? Leeds and Coventry have met 87 times previously, with the Whites triumphing on 45 occasions and the Sky Blues winning 19 games. There have also been 23 draws. The two sides last met in February 2025 in the Championship when Leeds secured a 2-0 win at the CBS Arena.

Read more from TechRadar

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Leeds vs Coventry team news