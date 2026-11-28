Last week saw the official release of GTA 6 on consoles — accompanied by a lot of holiday and sick days being taken, of course — but this week has been dominated by the very unofficial development of PC ports which have been moving forward at a dizzying pace.

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about — and what this might mean for the official PC port by Rockstar, because it has possible ramifications, and indeed there are rumors it'll bring that release forward — in this article I'm going to cover the ins-and-outs of what has happened so far.

I'll start by outlining the latest progress with these projects, which now involves a functioning multiplayer going by reports. Although bear in mind that new twists and turns will have doubtless emerged by the time you read this.

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Then I'll discuss how these efforts are being developed and why they're moving so fast (AI is playing no small part), plus the key differences between the various projects. Lastly, we'll get to the most important part: what this actually means for the typical everyday PC gamer.

The speed of development has shocked everyone

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

All the explosively fast work on multiple unofficial PC ports was triggered by the leak of an Xbox build of GTA 6 earlier this week.

Since the very first in-game footage was aired on PC, we've seen rapid progress from crude early scenes with no textures or lighting, through to fully realized graphics and ray tracing looking seriously impressive at 4K (albeit with the odd glitch).

The frame rates of these ports have shifted up several gears, too, from just a few frames per second and a very jerky world, to reach the equivalent of the consoles at a relatively stable 30fps.

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Frame rates are getting higher still now, and we've even caught a glimpse of a project that has reportedly built a working multiplayer version, no less.

Two ways of working — both ramped up by AI

(Image credit: Rockstar)

It's all pretty astounding stuff, frankly, and these various ports boil down to two main categories: broader efforts at running GTA 6 via emulation, and recompilation projects which are reworking the leaked game code so it runs natively on Windows.

The latter avoids having emulation overheads (an inevitable performance penalty), while using Rockstar's assets directly in recompilation. Take-Two has already acted to squash the main project in this category (called 'Leonida') and the plentiful forks (offshoot efforts) that sprang up around it.

The projects in the emulation camp include 'VIctory' (VI as in GTA VI) and various forks of it (such as 'Belobug'), as well as 'CGBJ' which is probably the most high-profile effort in this category. They are using compatibility layers to translate Xbox system functionality to Windows, so the leaked Xbox version of GTA 6 can be run that way.

Take-Two hasn't taken down VIctory yet, as the legalities are seemingly in a grayer area, and 'CGBJ' is being run privately, behind closed doors, to avoid the attentions of GTA 6's publisher (while CGBJ did briefly go public, that was seemingly for only a matter of minutes).

Essentially, Take-Two is busy playing whack-a-mole with all of these projects, and indeed there are widespread reports of takedown notices for gamers who are sharing footage of these ports on social media. The problem for the game's publisher is that there's so much activity on both fronts that it's very difficult to keep up.

The key to the incredibly fast progress with both emulation and recompilation projects is that AI is really speeding up the more tedious grunt work involved. Reverse engineering tasks that'd take a long time manually can be completed way faster using AI, which is helping to fuel the breakneck pace of development that these modders are managing.

What does all this mean for PC gamers ultimately?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you're thinking that you might want to download one of these projects when (or if) it's eventually released, then I really wouldn't recommend that.

For starters, they're illegal. On top of that, anything along these lines always comes with a level of risk. Scammers will create their own fake GTA 6 PC 'ports' which are just malware delivery vehicles, and in fact this is already happening, as malicious actors try to take advantage of gamers who want to play on PC.

Besides, the initial release of any unofficial port is likely to be quite glitchy and more crash-prone than the official game — and more likely to have bugs in general. You might hit something nasty like a 'save game' glitch, for example (remember that even the official console release of GTA 6 had an autosave bug that saw some gamers come unstuck).

Legalities aside, what these modders are achieving is quite spectacular in terms of the technical feats involved — and for me, there's a real hope for PC gamers here. Namely that Rockstar and Take-Two are clearly sitting up and taking notice, and the timeline for the official PC version is likely to be shifted up as a response to these seemingly fast-arriving ports.

Rumor has it that we might be looking at an early 2027 debut for the official PC port of GTA 6, so it could be just a few months away in theory (take some handfuls of salt with that assertion, mind).