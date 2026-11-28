Downloading a game as big as GTA 6 (200GB+) can take hours, and a slow VPN only makes it worse. PrivadoVPN won’t hold you back, though. It’s the fastest VPN we’ve tested, and it’s just $30 this Black Friday.

That's $1.11 per month for 27 months of protection – two years plus three months free. PrivadoVPN also throws in a malware and content blocker at no extra cost.

By comparison, NordVPN is $2.99 per month right now, or around $80 for 27 months. That’s $50 more than PrivadoVPN for a VPN that wasn’t as fast in our tests.

Other speedy options like Proton VPN ($2.49 per month) and ExpressVPN ($2.79 per month) can’t match it on price either.

Exclusive deal PrivadoVPN: The fastest VPN we've tested

Was: $10.99/month

Now: $1.11/month ($30 total) You won't find a VPN that performs better for $30 or less. It's supremely quick, works admirably with streaming services, and has apps for all major platforms. It also includes valuable free extras like a malware and content blocker that doubles as parental controls.

PrivadoVPN doesn’t have the bells and whistles of the very best VPNs, but if you want to download and stream as quickly as possible, it's the one to go for. No VPN we've tested is quicker, and none of the fast bunch comes close on price.

In our latest speed tests, PrivadoVPN hit 2,334 Mbps on WireGuard, putting it top of the 25 VPNs we've tested. Mullvad (2,308 Mbps) and Windscribe (2,263 Mbps) came close, but the big names were a step behind.

Proton VPN managed 1,475 Mbps, NordVPN 1,249 Mbps, and ExpressVPN 1,177 Mbps, which makes PrivadoVPN nearly twice as fast as our top-rated VPN.

It's a great streaming VPN, too. Its servers only cover 49 countries, compared to NordVPN's 111, but that doesn't hold it back. It unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and Disney+ in our tests, which is absolutely superb at this price.

PrivadoVPN has good privacy credentials too, including a Swiss headquarters, a no-logs policy, AES-256 encryption, and a kill switch. But the fact that it hasn't put its no-logs policy through an independent audit yet sticks out like a sore thumb.

If you have critical privacy needs, you’d be better off with Proton VPN or ExpressVPN, or Private Internet Access ($1.49 per month) if you want something cheaper.

But if speed – and fast downloads and buffer-free 4K streaming – is your priority, PrivadoVPN’s $1.11 per month deal is the one to grab. For more offers, check out our Black Friday VPN deals guide.