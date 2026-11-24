Open earbuds continue to boom, with the typically noise-uncancelling form factor becoming more popular every time we hear about another product release. And we hear about them lots, because new models are showing up basically every few days, so you’re going to need some guidance on which to consider over Black Friday.

I’ve tested loads of the best open earbuds this year — it feels like there’s always one hanging on or around my ears — and I’ve narrowed the options down to my three favorite options. I’ve spent countless hours listening to these picks at home, wearing on walks around my neighborhood, touting when I go cycling or running (which is a lot of time given that I’m training for a marathon) and conducting calls. I trust them.

When people are asking me which open earbuds to buy, I’ll always point them to one of these three. One option is pretty new, so I’ve yet to have many opportunities to recommend it, while another is the go-to pair I’ve been using between reviews since I tested it.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

All three of these might be the right option for different people, but I'm going to start with the one I like the most, and is the one I'd most recommend for people over Black Friday, since discounts might make a no-brainer.

Shokz OpenDots Air

(Image credit: Future)

Several open-ear makers, including Bose and Shokz, made the wise move in 2026 to offer cheaper versions of their premium models. And so the Shokz OpenDots Air was born, intended as a more affordable alternative to the Shokz OpenDots 2, and they undercut the premium buds by costing less but working basically the same.

I didn’t love how the OpenDots Air sound, but they’re fine in this regard. The reason to buy them is for the fit, because they’re the most comfortable option on this list, with a soft and adjustable arch making them easy to put on and remove without any pinching. They also hit a higher Bluetooth standard than this list’s competition, so you’ll get a more reliable connection.

I think the Xiaomi or Baseus options might be better for a lot of people in some regards, but. Shokz is a reliable brand and these are the jack of all trades buds many people will prefer. Plus, many race agencies and organizers (at least where I live in the UK) only let you run with Shokz headphones, so they’re race legal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of all the open earbud options on this list, the Shokz OpenDots Air is the one you should check out during Black Friday. Their standard price is $129.95 / £129.99 / AU$219, but they’re likely to get a fair price cut, which the others may not. If they go under $100 / £100 / AU$200, I think it’s worth you picking up these instead of my favorites — the lower price makes them worth it.

Today's best Shokz OpenDots Air deals Black Friday ends in 05 days 17 hrs 37 mins 34 secs $129.95 $89.95 View $129.95 $89.95 View $116.91 View Check out Black Friday at

Xiaomi Clip

(Image credit: Future)

These are the most recent open earbuds I’ve reviewed: the Xiaomi Clip. This comes from a storied smartphone maker whose previous pair of open-ears, the OpenWear Stereo Pro, are among the worst models I’d tested. Thankfully not the Clip, to which I gave a perfect 5-star review.

This pair of cuff-style open buds come in an absolutely tiny carry case, making them second to none in portability terms — the buds themselves are just as reliable as all other clip buds in that they fit securely and don’t bounce about if you’re running or cycling. I can see some people being put off by how ‘blingy’ the buds look, but I didn’t mind.

While they’re matched in price with the Shokz at £129.99 (about $160, AU$230), I preferred the build and sound quality overall here. That’s why I’d consider them my favorite in most months of the year, but sizeable discounts elsewhere could disrupt the power balance. Oh, and as that price suggests, they’re not available in the US. Sorry, Americans, but Xiaomi has kept clear of your country, so Shokz reigns supreme there.

Now, the bad news: the Xiaomi Clip were unveiled 10 days prior to Black Friday. Off the back of that, they’re almost definitely not going to see any kind of discount, and in the unlikely event they do, it’ll be a tiny one. They’re great buds, but you’ll probably have to pay full price, or near it, if you buy them any time soon.

Baseus Bowie MC2

(Image credit: Future)

The budget pick of this trio is the Baseus Bowie MC2, which became my go-to defaults for several months — that is to say, this is the option I’ve used most this year.

By default, the earbuds cost $79.99 / £89.99 (about AU$180). The fear with budget buds is that they conk out pretty quickly if corners have been cut on build quality, but I’ve used the Baseus for months, and they worked well that whole time.

The Bowie MC2 have 11.5 hours of listening time per bud, which is much better than many rivals. At 5.1g, they’re lighter than some alternatives, too, with 11mm drivers providing a sound quality that’s fine if not class-leading.

I’m not going to recommend the Baseus Bowie MC2 as a slam-dunk Black Friday pick, though, because they’re cheap enough that a deal isn’t necessary. Check out my other suggestion for deals, and if you can’t find good ones or they sell out, let the Bowie be your back-up that you can rely on for value after the sales.

Today's best Baseus Bowie MC2 deals Black Friday ends in 05 days 17 hrs 37 mins 34 secs $59.99 $40.99 View $79.99 $45.99 View $59.99 View Check out Black Friday at

Today's best Shokz OpenDots Air deals Black Friday ends in 05 days 17 hrs 37 mins 34 secs $129.95 $89.95 View $129.95 $89.95 View $116.91 View Check out Black Friday at

Honorable mentions

I tested more than just three pairs of open earbuds this year, and there are some which I didn’t review, that I’d still recommend considering off the back of the brand’s reputation or other TechRadar reviewers’ praise.

If you want a more premium Shokz option than the one I tested, the brand also released the Shokz OpenDots 2 this year. These pricier buds add a selection of features, like Dolby Atmos, bone conduction mics for call quality and a longer battery life, but they look and sound the same. They cost $199.95 / £179.99 / AU$339, and if the Air get a discount, the 2 almost definitely will, too.

An audio name which has been having a 2026 glow-up is Soundcore, Anker’s sound and screen sub-brand, and we gave four stars to the Soundcore AeroClip 2. These are as feature-packed as the company’s other buds this year, with a reliable fit and impressive sound quality. At $169.99 / £159.99 (about AU$240), they’re pricier than anything else on this list, but Anker’s usually one of the prolific brands on Black Friday, so I’m expecting a big discount.

One more budget option for good measure: the Earfun Clip 2 come from a reliable low-cost earbuds maker, and the $79.99 / £69.99 (about AU$140) price puts them against the Baseus. I didn't test the Earfun so I can’t say which is better, but our reviewer praised the comfortable fit and translation tool, and their Black Friday discount has already kicked into effect.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.