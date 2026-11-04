We rejoin the Grant, Ronson & Greene team as the firm finds itself in crisis following the season 1 finale. Can Kim Kardashian and co. figure things out? Read on for how to watch All's Fair season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

With the arrest of Dina Standish last time round, and the pressure being applied from rival Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson), it's safe to say the firm is not in the most stable condition as we head into season 2. However, we'll see new allegiances form over the course of the next eight episodes.

Kardashian will be joined by regulars from last season including Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, and Teyana Taylor, while the likes of Denise Richards and Jaime Pressley jump in as guest stars. With deep-rooted secrets emerging and more scandals to deal with, it's sure to be an explosive and chaotic run of episodes.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch All's Fair season 2 online and stream the show from wherever you are.

Can I watch All's Fair season 2 for free?

Fans in the UK could catch All's Fair season 2 for free, if they sign up to a Disney+ free-trial.

US viewers can get All's Fair for free via a free trial with DIRECTV via the 5-day free trial, which includes Disney+ and Hulu.

However, if you're in Canada or Australia, there is no option to get a free trial of Disney+.

Not in the UK? use a VPN to make it seem like you are, so you can access all the streams you normally would.

Use a VPN to watch All's Fair season 2 from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch All's Fair season 2 online in the US

All's Fair will land on Disney+ and Hulu in the US on Wednesday, November 4.

The series will also be available stream via DIRECTV, which includes Disney+ and Hulu. Plans start from $59.99 per month.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when All's Fair season 2 is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch All's Fair season 2 online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch All's Fair season 2 on Disney+, and the show will land there on November 4.

Disney+ subscriptions in each of the countries mentioned start at the following price points:

- UK: £5.99 per month

- Canada: $8.99 per month

- Australia: $9.99 per month

Visiting one of these countries from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

All's Fair season 2 FAQ

All's Fair season 2 trailer

All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

All's Fair season 2 - cast

Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant

Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson

Niecy Nash-Betts as Emerald J. Greene-Ball

Teyana Taylor as Milan

Sarah Paulson as Carrington "Carr" Lane

Glenn Close as Dina Standish

Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe

Cauã Reymond

Grant Show

Denise Richards

Robin Givens

Jaime Pressley

Margo Martindale

Dorinda Medley