Core 4 Solutions is asking $59.7 million for its 300-rack supercomputer

The eBay listing includes 9,600 Nvidia A100 accelerators and 4,200 AMD processors

Each compute node combines eight A100 GPUs with two 64-core EPYC chips

A technology supplier has advertised an enormous computing installation through eBay, seeking $59.7 million from prospective buyers interested in acquiring substantial processing capacity.

Core 4 Solutions is offering 300 server racks containing thousands of graphics accelerators, enterprise processors, and supporting equipment for large computing operations.

The advertised configuration includes 9,600 Nvidia A100 accelerators and 4,200 AMD EPYC Rome processors, although prospective purchasers must consider their generation and operating requirements.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

An enormous installation built around older hardware

The computing equipment uses Nvidia's Ampere architecture, which predates the company's newer Blackwell products and forthcoming Vera Rubin systems.

AMD's Rome processor family also belongs to an earlier generation than EPYC Turin, although these components remain useful for selected computing applications.

Artificial intelligence development, machine learning and scientific workloads can still benefit from this equipment, depending on software compatibility and available processing requirements.

The price difference between generations could influence purchasing decisions, particularly as advanced Nvidia systems carry substantial costs and sometimes involve lengthy procurement schedules.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For comparison, Nvidia's GB300 NVL72 and VR200 NVL72 rack configurations have reportedly reached prices of $6.5 million and $7.8 million respectively.

The advertised installation follows a repeated arrangement, with every rack containing four computing units alongside three separate machines responsible for administration.

Each computing unit contains two AMD EPYC Rome processors, each offering 64 cores, alongside eight Nvidia A100 SXM4 accelerators with 40GB apiece.

Every computing unit also carries 1TB of DDR4-2933 memory, while the administrative machines contain paired 64-core processors and 192GB of memory.

Across the complete installation, the advertised specifications amount to 268,800 processor cores and approximately 1,401.6 TB of available memory capacity.

Massive asking price and unusual delivery offer

Core 4 Solutions' asking price is considerably higher than the estimated $28.1 million combined value of several major components included in the installation.

That estimate assigns approximately $24 million to the graphics accelerators, $3 million to the AMD processors and another $1.1 million to memory.

However, those figures exclude additional infrastructure, including server enclosures, cooling equipment, electrical components and networking hardware required for operation.

The installation also includes Nvidia Mellanox ConnectX-6 SmartNICs, alongside supporting power systems and thermal management equipment distributed throughout the server racks.

Despite the extraordinary asking price, the seller advertises collection without charge or FedEx Ground transportation at no additional cost.

The listing also offers faster delivery, charging $25 for a two-day service or $50 when customers select overnight transportation.

“Free shipping” is therefore among the advertised options, although transporting 300 racks would require substantial logistical coordination and suitable receiving facilities.

The listing had reportedly attracted 11 watchers, while one prospective purchaser had already added the installation to an eBay shopping cart.

Those marketplace indicators suggest some interest, although neither activity establishes that a buyer has entered negotiations or intends to complete the purchase.

Any serious purchaser would need to inspect the equipment's condition, power consumption, software compatibility, and maintenance requirements before committing such substantial funding.

Via Tom's Hardware

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.