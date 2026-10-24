How much?? Chinese startup unveils copper-colored AI Max+ PRO 495 workstation with 192GB RAM selling for a cool $6,800 — TOPC TXA2 can take 4 SSDs and drives 4 8K monitors

TOPC wants almost $7,000 for its compact AI workstation

The TXA2 combines 192GB RAM with support for four SSDs

AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 powers TOPC's expensive compact computer

Chinese manufacturer TOPC has introduced a copper-colored TXA2 compact workstation costing almost $7,000.

The mobile workstation combines 192GB of LPDDR5X memory with support for four SSDs and simultaneous output to four monitors at resolutions reaching 8K.

At its core, the workstation uses AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor, combining 16 CPU cores and 32 threads with Radeon 8065S graphics.

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AMD processor and extensive storage options

Its integrated graphics architecture can access as much as 160GB of system memory, providing considerable capacity for running demanding artificial intelligence models locally.

The installed 192GB LPDDR5X memory operates at 8,533MHz, although its permanent integration into the motherboard prevents customers from upgrading the capacity.

Storage expansion includes four M.2 2280 NVMe connectors, with two operating through PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and another pair using PCIe 4.0 x2.

Customers can choose between configurations containing 2TB and 4TB SSDs, although the manufacturer has not provided complete details about individual drive specifications.

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For connectivity, the rear accommodates 10GbE and 2.5GbE network connections, alongside HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, USB4 and four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A connectors.

On the front, there are more connection options including three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A sockets, an SDXC reader and a combined 3.5mm audio connector.

Wireless capabilities include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, although the manufacturer has not identified the internal module responsible for these connections.

High pricing and cooling concerns

The workstation occupies approximately 2.5 liters, measures 18cm across and 7.8cm thick, and weighs 2.319 kg despite its relatively compact enclosure.

Its chassis supports horizontal and vertical placement, with heated air leaving through an exhaust opening located above the rear connection panel.

For cooling, the TOPC TXA2 workstation comes with four fans, including two assigned to the processor and another pair serving the installed memory and storage components.

The cooling arrangement reportedly handles 140W during maximum demand and 120W continuously.

Such an extensive cooling arrangement could generate considerable noise, although TOPC has not disclosed any information about its acoustic performance.

Pricing begins at $6,499 before taxes for the 2TB configuration, while choosing the 4TB model increases the advertised cost to $6,799.

An additional $69 delivery charge raises the respective total cost to $6,568 and $6,868, excluding applicable import duties and other taxes.

European customers could face expenses exceeding €7,200 after applying 20% VAT, with currency conversion and payment processing adding further complications.

Despite its detailed specifications, the TXA2 comes from a relatively unknown manufacturer, making a purchase approaching $7,000 a considerable gamble.

The company offers only a one-year warranty, which may concern buyers considering such an expensive investment.

Payments are accepted through PayPal, but customers must weigh the high price against the uncertainties associated with purchasing from a little-known brand.

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