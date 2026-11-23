How to watch Dig online – stream Hugh Laurie comedy with 30% off black Friday deal
Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie star in this archeology comedy/mystery
Dig – based on the 2023 novel Excavations by author Kate Myers – stars comedy legends Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) and High Laurie (House) as archaeologists who make a startling discovery in Greece.
It's currently sitting at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with plenty of praise for Poehler's performance as the inexperienced Elise. No doubt House fans will want to see Hugh Laurie as her celebrated boss Neville (fun fact: Laurie studied archaeology for real, at University of Cambridge in 1978).
There are 10 episodes of Dig to, well... dig into. The good news is they all land in one go so you can binge away ahead of the festive season. Grab your theodolite, read on and we'll show you how to watch Dig online from anywhere and for free.
Can I watch Dig for FREE?
In Australia, new customers could sign up for a 7-day Binge free trial and do what it says on the tin by watching all 10 episodes before their trial ends.
Meanwhile, in Canada, you could sign up for a STACKTV free trial (through Amazon Prime Video) and access the show that way.
Though there is no free streaming option in the US, though you can get 30% off Peacock with this Black Friday deal.
Traveling? You can use a VPN (78% off) to change your location and access your local streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch Dig from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Dig but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...
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Get NordVPN and stream Dig (2026) from wherever you are.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Dig from anywhere.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your usual stream, you'd select a United States server.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Peacock or your local streaming website, and watch Dig.
How to watch Dig in the US
All 10 episodes of Dig are available to stream on Peacock from Monday, November 23.
Black Friday deal: Get 30% off Peacock for a limited time!
Peacock doesn't always offer Holiday discounts, so get this one while you can.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Dig on Peacock when traveling outside the States.
How to watch Dig in Canada
In Canada, you can watch Dig on STACKTV (free trial) from Monday, November 23, with the same all-in-one release model as in the US.
On vacation? Use the best VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
Can you watch Dig in the UK?
Unfortunately there is no release plan for Dig in the UK at this moment in time.
Sky / Netflix are possible UK destinations, but neither has confirmed the series.
Just visiting? You'll need to set up a VPN to bypass geo-lock restrictions. It's really simple to use a VPN and it'll unlock Dig and so much more by changing your device's location.
How to watch Dig online in Australia
In Australia, you'll need a subscription to Binge (7-day free trial) to watch episodes of Dig. The show will land in its entirety there on November 23.
Traveling Down Under? You'll need a service like NordVPN to access your usual streams abroad.
What you need to know about Dig
Dig cast
- Amy Poehler as Elise
- Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan
- Fina Strazza as Patty
- Antonia Thomas as Clare
- Hugh Laurie as Neville
- Jason Mantzoukas as Lambros
- Noma Dumezweni as Evelyn
- Brennan Lee Mulligan as Marcus “M.R.” Robertson Jr
- Kayvan Novak
- Jon Pointing
- Bonita Friedericy
- Max Greenfield as Andrew
- Dan Bucatinsky as Fritz
Dig trailer
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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