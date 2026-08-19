Peacock is raising its prices for the fourth time in four years

The new prices came into effect on August 18

As platforms increase their prices, viewers are sharing workarounds

One of the best streaming services is gearing up for another price hike, and NBCU’s Peacock is the latest platform to increase fees across all of its subscription models — marking the fourth price increase in four years.

The streamer announced the price increase on its support page, sharing that the new prices came into effect on August 18 for new and returning subscribers. If you’re already subscribed, your monthly fee will increase with your next billing date on or after September 17.

As mentioned, Peacock’s price increases apply to all of its tiers for both monthly and annual plans. The new fees are as follows:

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Tier Old price Price as of August 18 Select Monthly $7.99 $8.99 Premium Monthly $10.99 $12.99 Premium Plus Monthly $16.99 $19.99 Select Annual $79.99 $89.99 Premium Annual $109.99 $129.99 Premium Plus Annual $169.99 $199.99

As it is with every price hike, we can’t imagine this will be met with the most welcoming reception. But Peacock added a statement to support the decision.

“These price changes allow Peacock to continue to create the best experience for its viewers, remain competitive in the marketplace, and deliver unique content across all genres,” it shared. “Current annual subscribers, or any users on active promotional offers, will continue at their current prices until those plans or offers expire. Subscriptions will then renew at the new price”.

Major streaming platforms are hiking their fees like clockwork at this rate, with Netflix having raised its US prices back in March — it’s pretty much part of the user experience now. It’s a bold move for Peacock given that it raised its prices just last year which infuriated subscribers, but its partnership with YouTube Premium could have something to do with it.

A few weeks back, NBCU announced it would be bringing Peacock’s Premium plan to YouTube Premium in the US in early 2027, allowing subscribers to access Peacock’s library of titles without leaving the YouTube app. As well as expanding Peacock’s ubiquity, the partnership with YouTube is also an opportunity for revenue growth, and hiking prices across its tiers could help boost profit further.

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Either way, the price increases are going to be met with some hostility, but there’s a number of savvy Redditors who are already finding workarounds to avoid succumbing to new subscription fees.

One of the ways users are avoiding Peacock's price hike is through the YouTube Premium partnership. Once Peacock Premium lands on YouTube Premium, this will give you access to programming such as NFL and NBA coverage, as well as SNL, Love Island, and The Real Housewives franchise at no additional cost. Plus, you'll also be able to reap the many benefits of YouTube Premium features and have access to YouTube Music.

Another user even pointed out that you could sign up to Walmart+ for $98 annually ($8.17/ month), which gives you the option to choose between a free Paramount+ or Peacock subscription while making the most of other benefits such as free delivery on Walmart orders, savings on gas, in-store perks, and more.

Alternatively, someone worked out that signing up to a $99 yearly subscription to Instacart+, an on-demand grocery delivery service that also gets you a free Peacock subscription, works out cheaper than signing up to Peacock Premium's standalone annual plan — which is crazy to think about.

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