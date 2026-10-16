How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 — stream online from anywhere in the world

Grey's Anatomy is back, with all the spectacular disasters, tear jerking moments and relationship drama we've come to expect. And this season kicks off with a bang, as a collision at a nearby maritime facility sees a tidal wave of critically injured patients admitted to Grey Sloan, just as the new VIP floor is set to open.

Ellen Pompeo is set to return in her new reduced capacity as Dr. Meredtigh Grey, with romance possibly in the air when she encounters said VIP wing's new boss Dr. Seth Norton, played by James Wolk.

It's going to be another turbulent season for TV's busiest doctors, so read on as we show you how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 for free?

Grey's Anatomy used to stream free for viewers in Canada on the CTV app, however following the closure of the service earlier this year, Canadians can now only stream via paid platform Crave.

For US viewers, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature ABC and offer free trial periods.

Away from home? Watch your usual streaming services from anywhere with NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch Grey's Anatomy S23 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Grey's Anatomy, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 online from anywhere:

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How to watch Grey's Anatomy S23 in the US

If you have cable, Grey's Anatomy season 23 will air on Thursdays on ABC with the first episode airing at 10pm ET/PT on October 15.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with ABC include Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

If you're happy to watch on demand, episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 online from abroad.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy S23 online in Canada

New episodes from Grey's Anatomy season 23 will air on CTV in Canada, following the same schedule as the US.

Episodes arrive on Crave the following day, with plans starting from CA$11.99 per month.

Outside Canada right now? Unlock your usual streaming service with NordVPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy S23 in the UK and Australia

Disney Plus is the international home for Grey's Anatomy season 23, including in the UK and Australia. Weekly episodes begin Friday, October 16.

Prices start from £6.99 / AU$9.99 per month.

Away from home? Stream Grey's Anatomy as you usually would by using NordVPN.

Grey's Anatomy season 23 - Need to Know

Grey's Anatomy S23 trailer

Grey's Anatomy - Season 23 Official Trailer on ABC - YouTube Watch On

Grey's Anatomy season 23 premieres on linear TV in North America on Thursday, October 15 and hits streaming globally the following day.

It's currently unconfirmed how many episodes season 23 will run for, but here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "Collide" — Thursday, October 15

— Thursday, October 15 Episode 2: "Slippin' and Slidin'" — Thursday, October 22

— Thursday, October 22 Episode 3: "It's All Wrong, but It's All Right" — Thursday, October 29

— Thursday, October 29 Episode 4: "Love on the Brain" — Thursday, November 5

Grey's Anatomy S23 cast

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

as Dr. Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

as Dr. Miranda Bailey James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

as Dr. Richard Webber Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

as Dr. Amelia Shepherd Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

as Dr. Jo Wilson Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren

as Dr. Ben Warren Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln

as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

as Dr. Winston Ndugu Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith

as Dr. Simone Griffith Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan

as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

as Dr. Jules Millin Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

as Dr. Lucas Adams Trevor Jackson as Dr. Wes Bryant

as Dr. Wes Bryant Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox

as Dr. Catherine Fox Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

as Dr. Nick Marsh Jennifer Landon as Dr. Toni Wright

as Dr. Toni Wright James Wolk as Dr. Seth Norton

as Dr. Seth Norton Sarah Levy as Corrie Witty