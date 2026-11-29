I've been checking Cyber Monday's computer deals for the past week now, and this is the mini PC I'd pick for AI workloads. The Firebat M1 is currently down to $1020 (was $1100) at Newegg with code 26PMFBT47.

This compact mini PC is built around AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, a chip with 12 cores, 24 threads, and speeds of up to 5.2GHz. Its AI performance is rated at 86 TOPS, and the chip is sufficient to handle most AI-assisted tasks.

Backing the processor are 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, with Radeon 890M graphics and a preloaded copy of genuine Windows 11. The OCuLink port connects an external graphics card with a theoretical bandwidth of 64Gbps, a useful upgrade path for heavier graphics work. For more like this, we've found all the best Black Friday mini PC deals, and the top 8 AI mini PCs for running local LLMs.

Save $80 Firebat M1: was $1,099.99 now $1,019.99 at Newegg A mini PC with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, an OCuLink port, dual USB4 and dual 2.5G LAN. Use code 26PMFBT47 for the full discount.

Why we recommend it

We recommend this mini PC first for its AI hardware, because Firebat rates it at 86 TOPS and its 12 cores and 24 threads allow effortless multitasking. An AI tool, a video call, and a browser full of tabs can run together on this small box.

The OCuLink port is another reason, because it permits connection to an external graphics card with a theoretical bandwidth of 64Gbps. Radeon 890M graphics handle the day-to-day work, and a dock added later gives the machine more graphics power when needed.

The 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1TB of storage are icing on the cake, as they give the Firebat M1 an edge. It gives room for many AI tools to load large models while everything else runs alongside.

Five of the six USB ports run at 10Gbps or faster, including two USB4 Type-C ports with 40Gbps data, 4K60 display output and 100W power delivery. Two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports handle wired networking, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 cover wireless gear and peripherals. An HDMI port and a DisplayPort output sit alongside the USB4 ports, which together drive up to four 4K displays at once.

Also consider

If you'd rather spend less, I've found a Peladn mini PC for $899 (was $1699) at Newegg. This machine uses the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, which the listing rates at 80 TOPS of total AI acceleration. It has 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Radeon 890M graphics, and speeds of up to 5.1GHz, with a peak power draw of 54W.

What to know before you buy

Graphics come from the integrated Radeon 890M, and the OCuLink port needs an external graphics dock that isn't included, which adds to the cost of any heavier graphics work. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, not the newer Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, though the two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports cover wired connections.

Price context

Newegg lists the Firebat M1 with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 at $1,099.99, and a promo code, 26PMFBT47, takes $80 off, bringing it to $1,019.99. However, the $80 promo code is a limited offer.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Firebat M1 if...you want a compact mini PC for AI workloads with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, plus an OCuLink port for adding a graphics card later.

✅ Buy the PELADN mini PC if...you want a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 mini PC with 24GB of memory and 1TB of storage, and you'd rather spend about $120 less.