The celebrity contestants join Sophie Willan and judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young for a festive edition of The Great British Sewing Bee.

In Brief Watch Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special free on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)

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Christmas special out November 27, 2026

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special brings four famous faces into the sewing room for a Christmas edition of Sewing Bee, with presenter Sophie Willan and judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young overseeing the action.

"EastEnders" star Tameka Empson, singer Megan McKenna, T'Pau frontwoman Carol Decker and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid will tackle a series of Christmas-themed challenges, with plenty of festive surprises along the way.

There's even a musical treat in store, as Decker delivers a special performance. But which celebrity will stitch their way to victory and claim the Christmas sewing crown?

Here's how to watch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special online for free from anywhere in the world...

Where to watch Sewing Bee Christmas special for free

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special 2026 will be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27, 2026.

You'll need a BBC account and a valid TV Licence to watch in the UK - use a VPN if traveling outside the UK.

"The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special" will be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27, 2026. How to watch BBC iPlayer: UK viewers can watch through the BBC iPlayer website or download the appn(iOS / Android).



All you have to do is sign up and provide your email, date of birth, a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and confirm that you have a TV license.



OUTSIDE THE UK? Use NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only showing The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special for free to UK residents.

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Get NordVPN and stream The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special online.

It's super simple to use a VPN to watch The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free BBC iPlayer stream, you'd select 'United Kingdom'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch the Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2026 for free.

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

What to know about 'The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special'

The four celebrity contestants will face a series of Christmas-themed sewing challenges, including tricky transformations and the chance to create showstopping festive designs.

Tameka Empson, Megan McKenna, Carol Decker and Nabil Abdulrashid will have to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, with one celebrity eventually crowned the Christmas Sewing Bee champion.

The special also features a musical performance from legendary 80s popstar and T'Pau singer Carol Decker (@TpauCarolDecker).

When did 'The Great British Sewing Bee' first air?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" first aired on BBC Two in 2013, with May Martin and Patrick Grant judging the contestants' creations.

The competition has since become a BBC favorite, with amateur sewers taking on challenges designed to test their dressmaking skills. Celebrity specials bring famous faces into the sewing room for a more lighthearted spin on the format.

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