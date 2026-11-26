MaeBee – the hit Children's BBC show from the U.K. – has two festive specials on the way. So if you want to check in with the small but mighty gnomes for a magical adventure, here's how to watch MaeBee online from anywhere with this VPN.

CBeebies has confirmed the name of the two specials: MaeBee: Frozen Friend and Berry Stop Drop. Both are launching early on BBC iPlayer on Friday, 27 November 2026 - and they should be a great way to keep little ones occupied!

MaeBee has already made a big splash with pre-school children and toddlers. The world of the Green Garden has delighted audiences across its 24 episodes to date, and we're not even halfway through yet.

Ready to go on an adventure with this magical brother and sister duo? Here's how to watch MaeBee online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch MaeBee for free? Yes. You can watch MaeBee season 1 for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. The two festive specials drop on November 27. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. You can also catch the show on CBeebies every weekday morning at 9:20am GMT, and repeated broadcasts air on Sunday afternoons at 3:05pm GMT. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch MaeBee from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch MaeBee but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch MaeBee on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website or app, sign in, and watch MaeBee for free, terms permitting.

How to watch MaeBee in the UK

In the UK, you can watch MaeBee on BBC iPlayer for free with season 1 out now.

The show is also on linear TV via the CBeebies channel weekdays at 9:20am GMT, with re-runs on Sunday afternoons at 3:05pm.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch MaeBee in the US?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast in place for MaeBee in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch MaeBee in Canada?

Similar to the US, MaeBee will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch MaeBee in Australia

(Image credit: free)

You CAN watch MaeBee in Australia, with the show available on ABC iView and ABC Kids.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

MaeBee: Additional Information

MaeBee - cast

Elle McNicoll voices Mae

voices Mae Abeer Desai voices Bee

voices Bee Louisa Harland voices Ma-Mae

voices Ma-Mae Mathew Baynton voices Da-Nono

voices Da-Nono Ian McElhinney voices Granda-Bill

voices Granda-Bill Julia Dearden voices Grand-Mae

voices Grand-Mae Kathryn Hunter voices Great Grand-Mae

MaeBee - synopsis

As per the BBC, this is what MaeBee is: "a small but mighty gnome" with a foster brother Bee. The "embark on magic-filled, fantasy-comedy adventures to fill a page of Mae’s Book of Big! With Bee’s help, Mae tackles challenges head-on, proving that size doesn’t matter when you’ve got heart, curiosity, and a lot of Pinecone Toast."

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