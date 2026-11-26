Remember the UK rap-pop group N-Dubz? Or Gary Barlow's infamous "fag ash breath" comment on The X-Factor? Tulisa Contostavlos is at the center of both of those cultural touchstones, and now we can learn more about her.

You can watch Tulisa: The Reckoning online from anywhere with a VPN.

Tulisa rose to fame as the female singer in N-Dubz, enjoying chart success before going on to appear on TV as a judge on the UK version of The X-Factor, but she never had it easy. Between criminal charges and sex tape leaks, Tulisa has had a hard time when it comes to the press, but now she's telling her story in her own words in this three-part docuseries.

We'll see that incredible breakthrough in the music industry, the intense tabloid coverage of her personal life and how that impacted her career, the "Fake Sheikh" sting in 2013, and how she is trying to reform and revive that public image now.

The docuseries will land in its entirety on Paramount+ but only in the UK and Ireland (at least at first). So, if you're outside Blighty, you're going to have some issues catching the show. We can help, though.

Here's how to watch Tulisa: The Reckoning online from anywhere.

How to watch Tulisa: The Reckoning from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Tulisa: The Reckoning but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Tulisa: The Reckoning on Paramount+.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. Paramount stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Paramount+ website or app, sign in, and watch Tulisa: The Reckoning for free.

🇬🇧 How to watch Tulisa: The Reckoning in the UK on Paramount+

Tulisa: The Reckoning will land on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on Thursday, November 26.

They currently have a Black Friday deal live in the UK which means new or returning customers can get their first two months for £2.50/month. Normally the Standard Plan comes in at £9.99/month so you're making a 75% saving.

Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use NordVPN (try risk-free) to unblock Paramount+

🇺🇸 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 Can you watch Tulisa: The Reckoning in the US, Australia or Canada?

There is currently no plan to release Tulisa: The Reckoning in the US, Australia or Canada.

If you're away from the UK momentarily, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere.

Tulisa: The Reckoning FAQs

What is Tulisa: The Reckoning episode release dates? All three episodes of the show drop in one go on Thursday, November 26.

Tulisa: The Reckoning trailer

Tulisa: The Reckoning | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Tulisa: The Reckoning on Netflix? No! Tulisa: The Reckoning is a Paramount+ exclusive, so Netflix has no broadcast rights to this show.

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