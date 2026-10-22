How to watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole for free online from anywhere

Overview Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole released on October 20

Catch it for free on iPlayer

Watch from anywhere with NordVPN (75% Off)

Stacey Dooley's commitment to putting herself in uncomfortable situations has to be applauded, and her latest venture is to spend five months in a rehabilitation centre in Stockport with young people recovering from ketamine addictions.

Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole is a 59-minute documentary which follows different users of ketamine at different stages of their addiction, looking at the immense negatives of using the drug (an eroding bladder, for example), and exploring why youths are so attracted to the dangerous substance.

Ready to learn more about the impact of this devastating drug? Here's how to watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole online and on TV from anywhere for free.

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Can I watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is the streaming service you need to watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole for free. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole in the UK

In the UK, Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole is now available on BBC iPlayer for free.

The doc was broadcast on BBC Three on Tuesday, October 20 at 9pm BST and on BBC One Northern Ireland on October 20 at 10:40pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole in the US?

Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole is only available in the UK – on television and BBC iPlayer – so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the doc in the States yet.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the documentary from anywhere.

Can you watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole in Canada?

Similar to the US, Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole in Australia?

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Like in the US and Canada, Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole is not available to stream or watch on any TV channels yet.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Stacey Dooley: Down the K Hole need to know

Stacey Dooley is shocked to hear what this addiction is really like - YouTube Watch On

Other Stacey Dooley documentaries in 2026 and beyond

Fallen Women: Investigates deaths of women who have fallen from heights, looking into how police handle these cases and whether domestic abuse or coercive control played a role.

Investigates deaths of women who have fallen from heights, looking into how police handle these cases and whether domestic abuse or coercive control played a role. Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: A Channel 4 documentary series where Stacey spends 72 hours living with families and individuals with unique or alternative lifestyles.

A Channel 4 documentary series where Stacey spends 72 hours living with families and individuals with unique or alternative lifestyles. Death in the Barracks: Examines the Army's handling of 19-year-old Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck's complaints regarding sexual assault and harassment, and questions protections for young women in the armed forces after her death in 2021.

Examines the Army's handling of 19-year-old Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck's complaints regarding sexual assault and harassment, and questions protections for young women in the armed forces after her death in 2021. Stacey Dooley Cleans Up: Investigates the UK's litter and fly-tipping crisis, examining why littering is often seen as a "crime without consequence" and its impact on the environment and mental health (due to release in 2027)

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