How to watch 12 Days of Snoopy online – stream the animated holiday special from anywhere

Everyone's favorite animated pooch is back, but this time, Snoopy finds himself on Santa's naughty list and has just 12 days to prove he doesn't belong there before the big day rolls around.

This is the 54th Peanuts TV special and it comes just in time to get us all in a festive mood ahead of the impending holidays. And, like any good Christmas story, we've got a feeling Snoopy will learn a lesson about the special day, in that getting gifts is not the most important thing.

It's a super sweet and charming 32-minute long short film featuring Snoopy and the whole Peanuts gang, made with a beautiful blend of that classic handdrawn animation style, and a little splash of modern flair.

Read on as we explain how to watch 12 Days of Snoopy from anywhere.

Can you watch 12 Days of Snoopy for free? Yes. Apple TV offers new customers a 7-day FREE trial, which would let you watch 12 Days of Snoopy. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a VPN.

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How to watch 12 Days of Snoopy in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide

Viewers everywhere can watch 12 Days of Snoopy on Apple TV.

It releases on the platform on Thursday, November 12 2026.

An Apple TV subscription costs $12.99/£9.99/CA$14.99/AU$15.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial in the US, UK, Canada and Australia respectively.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

12 Days of Snoopy – Need to Know

12 Days of Snoopy trailer

Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

When is the 12 Days of Snoopy release date? 12 Days of Snoopy premieres globally on Thursday, November 12.

12 Days of Snoopy cast

Riley Vargas as Charlie Brown

as Charlie Brown Terry McGurrin as Snoopy

as Snoopy Grace Nicolaou-Wood as Sally

as Sally Rob Tinkler as Woodstock

as Woodstock Kitai O’Garro as Franklin

as Franklin Josephine Nisbett as Marcie

as Marcie Jo-Hannah Atchison as Lucy

as Lucy Lexi Perri as Peppermint Patty

as Peppermint Patty Athan Giazitzidis as Linus

as Linus Asher Waxman as Schroeder

as Schroeder Ellora Lopez as Naomi

as Naomi Lorenzo Bezzina as Pigpen