How to watch Clown Panic online from anywhere – guide to stream the doc now

Clown Panic is a brand new Hulu true crime documentary that covers the creepiest, most bizarre phenomenon from last decade.

In 2016, people began spotting killer clowns in strange places. The craze soon caught on, with copycat clowns cropping up all across the globe.

Clown Panic explores the moral hysteria that followed sightings of the creepy clowns, with interviews from a 'good' clown and a clown expert included.

The true-crime doc is the perfect jumping-off point to kick-start your spooky season, and Hulu and Disney+ subscribers can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch Clown Panic for free?

No. Unfortunately, there is no free trial anywhere for Hulu or Disney+. Current prices for subscription are as follows...

Use a VPN to watch Clown Panic from anywhere

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek. TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. ✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Months Extra Free

✅ Unlocks Disney+ Get NordVPN and stream Clown Panic from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch Clown Panic online in the US

Clown Panic will be available stream via the Hulu streaming service. Plans start from $11.99 per month, or get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney Plus Bundle.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Clown Panic is released? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Can I watch Clown Panic online in Canada, Australia and worldwide?

Viewers outside the US can watch Clown Panic on Disney Plus on Monday, October 12

Visiting one of these countries from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.