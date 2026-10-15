How to watch Crystal Lake online – stream the Friday the 13th spin-off from anywhere
Linda Cardellini stars as Pamela Voorhees in the horror franchise's very first prequel
- Watch Crystal Lake on Peacock (US) / Sky & NOW (UK) / Crave (Canada) / Stan (Australia)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 75%)
- Premiere: Thursday, October 15 (US, Canada)
Crystal Lake is running it back to where it all began – the titular summer camp where horror icon Jason Voorhees disappeared into the water as a young boy. Friday the 13th has spawned 11 sequels, but this eight-part series starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, Jason's devoted mother and spiritual guide, is the franchise's very first prequel.
A year after the tragedy, the town has moved on, whereas a furious Pam continues to resist all attempts to convince her to come to terms with her loss and return to normality. She holds Camp Crystal Lake's counselors responsible, but hasn't given up hope that Jason is still out there somewhere.
The woods surrounding the lake, however, have become a dangerous place. The gory violence of a spate of fatal attacks indicates that a bear must be at large, but Pam suspects that something – or someone – else is behind the killings.
A must-watch for fans of the classic slasher, particularly with Halloween just around the corner, read on as we explain how to watch Crystal Lake from anywhere.
How to watch Crystal Lake online now
Crystal Lake is only currently available in the US, Australia and Canada with the UK having to wait a little longer.
🇺🇸 Stream on Peacock ($10.99/month)
🇬🇧 Stream on NOW (£4.99/month)
🇦🇺 Stream on Stan (AU$9.99/month)
🇨🇦 Stream on Crave (CA$11.99/month)
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Use a VPN to watch Crystal Lake from anywhere
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How to watch Crystal Lake in the US
All eight episodes of Crystal Lake premiere at 3am ET on Thursday, October 15 in the US, on Peacock.
The Peacock price starts at $10.99/month or $109.99/year for a plan that carries originals and live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.
If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the Friday the 13th prequel series.
How to watch Crystal Lake in the UK
Crystal Lake premieres on Sky Atlantic at 2am BST on Monday, October 19 in the UK.
However, all eight episodes will be available to watch as a boxset from launch.
Alternatively, you can tune in via a Now Entertainment Membership, which starts at £4.99/month.
Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.
How to watch Crystal Lake in Canada
Crave is home to Crystal Lake in Canada, where all eight episodes land on Thursday, October 15.
Prices start at CA$11.99/month and CA$119.99/year.
Away from Canada right now? Use NordVPN to watch Crave from anywhere.
How to watch Crystal Lake in Australia
Stan is home to Crystal Lake in Australia, with all eight episodes of the series set to hit the streaming service on Friday, October 16.
A subscription starts at $9.99/month.
Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock Stan and watch Crystal Lake as they would at home.
Crystal Lake – Need to Know
Crystal Lake trailer
When is the Crystal Lake release date?
Crystal Lake premieres in the US and Canada with a full series drop on Thursday, October 15.
All eight episodes land on Friday, October 16 in Australia, and on Monday, October 19 in the UK.
Crystal Lake cast
- Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees
- ·William Catlett as Levon Brooks
- Devin Kessler as Briana Brooks
- Cameron Scoggins as Dorf
- Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace
- Callum Vinson as young Jason Voorhees
- Zachary Branch as adult Jason Voorhees
- Nick Cordileone as Ralph
- Joy Suprano as Rita
- Danielle Kotch as Claudette
- Christopher Denham as Theodore Landau
- Phoenix Parnevik as Barry
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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