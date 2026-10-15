Crystal Lake is running it back to where it all began – the titular summer camp where horror icon Jason Voorhees disappeared into the water as a young boy. Friday the 13th has spawned 11 sequels, but this eight-part series starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, Jason's devoted mother and spiritual guide, is the franchise's very first prequel.

A year after the tragedy, the town has moved on, whereas a furious Pam continues to resist all attempts to convince her to come to terms with her loss and return to normality. She holds Camp Crystal Lake's counselors responsible, but hasn't given up hope that Jason is still out there somewhere.

The woods surrounding the lake, however, have become a dangerous place. The gory violence of a spate of fatal attacks indicates that a bear must be at large, but Pam suspects that something – or someone – else is behind the killings.

A must-watch for fans of the classic slasher, particularly with Halloween just around the corner, read on as we explain how to watch Crystal Lake from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Lake online now

Crystal Lake is only currently available in the US, Australia and Canada with the UK having to wait a little longer.



🇺🇸 Stream on Peacock ($10.99/month)

🇬🇧 Stream on NOW (£4.99/month)

🇦🇺 Stream on Stan (AU$9.99/month)

🇨🇦 Stream on Crave (CA$11.99/month)

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How to watch Crystal Lake in the US

All eight episodes of Crystal Lake premiere at 3am ET on Thursday, October 15 in the US, on Peacock.

The Peacock price starts at $10.99/month or $109.99/year for a plan that carries originals and live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the Friday the 13th prequel series.

How to watch Crystal Lake in the UK

Crystal Lake premieres on Sky Atlantic at 2am BST on Monday, October 19 in the UK.

However, all eight episodes will be available to watch as a boxset from launch.

Alternatively, you can tune in via a Now Entertainment Membership, which starts at £4.99/month.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch Crystal Lake in Canada

Crave is home to Crystal Lake in Canada, where all eight episodes land on Thursday, October 15.

Prices start at CA$11.99/month and CA$119.99/year.

Away from Canada right now? Use NordVPN to watch Crave from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Lake in Australia

Stan is home to Crystal Lake in Australia, with all eight episodes of the series set to hit the streaming service on Friday, October 16.

A subscription starts at $9.99/month.

Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock Stan and watch Crystal Lake as they would at home.

Crystal Lake – Need to Know

Crystal Lake trailer

Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

When is the Crystal Lake release date? Crystal Lake premieres in the US and Canada with a full series drop on Thursday, October 15. All eight episodes land on Friday, October 16 in Australia, and on Monday, October 19 in the UK.

Crystal Lake cast

Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees

·William Catlett as Levon Brooks

Devin Kessler as Briana Brooks

Cameron Scoggins as Dorf

Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace

Callum Vinson as young Jason Voorhees

Zachary Branch as adult Jason Voorhees

Nick Cordileone as Ralph

Joy Suprano as Rita

Danielle Kotch as Claudette

Christopher Denham as Theodore Landau

Phoenix Parnevik as Barry

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