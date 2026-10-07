Crystal Lake is one of the biggest horror releases in October 2026, and we don't have long until we can binge watch this Friday the 13th spin-off series.

I've been feeling really excited about this series, which sees Linda Cardellini stepping into the shoes of iconic villain Pamela Voorhees. Despite her being such an important character in the original Friday the 13th movie, we haven't really seen a lot of her.

Crystal Lake focuses on Pamela before the events of Friday the 13th. The story takes place a year after a young, sickly Jason Voorhees tragically drowns. As a result, his single mother, Pamela Voorhees, is consumed by grief and clings to a desperate, delusional hope that her son is somehow still alive.

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Interested? Read on to see when you can watch Crystal Lake.

What time can I watch Crystal Lake on Peacock?

Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Crystal Lake arrives just in time for your Halloween celebrations, alongside this month's new horror movies. Outside of Peacock, it will be able to stream internationally via places like Sky/NOW TV in the UK, but release dates do vary depending on which territory you're in.

Usually new releases hit the platform at midnight Pacific Time, so based on that, here's when and where Crystal Lake is expected to release around the world.

US (Peacock) – Thursday, October 15 at 12am PT / 9pm ET

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Canada (Crave) – Thursday, October 15 at 12am PT / 9pm ET

New Zealand (Neon) – Thursday, October 15 at 8pm NZDT

Australia (Stan) – Friday October 16 at 5pm AEDT

UK (Sky/NOW TV) – Monday, October 19 at 8am BST

When do new episodes of Crystal Lake come out?

(Image credit: Peacock)

All eight episodes of Crystal Lake will drop on streaming services at the same time, but right now, we don't have episode titles for all of them. Below I've listed the information we do have at the time of writing.

Here's what to expect from the upcoming Crystal Lake episodes.

Episode 1: The Great Pretender

Episode 2: Are You Experienced?

Episode 3: TBA

Episode 4: TBA

Episode 5: The Acid Queen

Episode 6: Helter Skelter

Episode 7: Blue Skies

Episode 8: TBA

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