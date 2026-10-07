What is the release date for Crystal Lake on Peacock?
The Friday the 13th prequel series is almost here
Crystal Lake is one of the biggest horror releases in October 2026, and we don't have long until we can binge watch this Friday the 13th spin-off series.
I've been feeling really excited about this series, which sees Linda Cardellini stepping into the shoes of iconic villain Pamela Voorhees. Despite her being such an important character in the original Friday the 13th movie, we haven't really seen a lot of her.
Crystal Lake focuses on Pamela before the events of Friday the 13th. The story takes place a year after a young, sickly Jason Voorhees tragically drowns. As a result, his single mother, Pamela Voorhees, is consumed by grief and clings to a desperate, delusional hope that her son is somehow still alive.
Interested? Read on to see when you can watch Crystal Lake.
What time can I watch Crystal Lake on Peacock?
Crystal Lake arrives just in time for your Halloween celebrations, alongside this month's new horror movies. Outside of Peacock, it will be able to stream internationally via places like Sky/NOW TV in the UK, but release dates do vary depending on which territory you're in.
Usually new releases hit the platform at midnight Pacific Time, so based on that, here's when and where Crystal Lake is expected to release around the world.
US (Peacock) – Thursday, October 15 at 12am PT / 9pm ET
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Canada (Crave) – Thursday, October 15 at 12am PT / 9pm ET
New Zealand (Neon) – Thursday, October 15 at 8pm NZDT
Australia (Stan) – Friday October 16 at 5pm AEDT
UK (Sky/NOW TV) – Monday, October 19 at 8am BST
When do new episodes of Crystal Lake come out?
All eight episodes of Crystal Lake will drop on streaming services at the same time, but right now, we don't have episode titles for all of them. Below I've listed the information we do have at the time of writing.
Here's what to expect from the upcoming Crystal Lake episodes.
Episode 1: The Great Pretender
Episode 2: Are You Experienced?
Episode 3: TBA
Episode 4: TBA
Episode 5: The Acid Queen
Episode 6: Helter Skelter
Episode 7: Blue Skies
Episode 8: TBA
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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