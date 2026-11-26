Not a creature is stirring in the Beyond Paradise 2026 Christmas special — except the burglarizing Santa Claus falling from the roof. With Shipton Abbott residents waking to discover their trees looking rather empty, it’s time for DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and the team to spring into action.

As the investigation continues, Humphrey discovers that the details of each robbery are wildly different and as the culprit comes around in hospital, it's a race to get answers before the big day.

Meanwhile, Martha (Sally Bretton) finds herself plagued by mysterious phone calls and followed by a shadowy figure. But when the culprit's true identity is revealed, she faces an impossible conversation. For Esther (Zahra Ahmadi) and Archie (Jamie Bamber), their first Christmas together comes with its own dilemmas, with Archie feeling the need to go all out with his gift, while Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) plays referee to two local residents caught in a battle over Christmas lights.

With a guest cast featuring Johnny Vegas, Paul Chowdhry and Martin Trenaman, the holiday visit to Shipton Abbott is set to be a cosy Christmas treat, so read on and find out how to watch the 2026 Beyond Paradise Christmas special online and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2026 for free? Viewers in the UK can FREE stream the Beyond Paradise 2026 Christmas special on BBC iPlayer, which is also the home of mothership show Death in Paradise and fellow spin-off Return to Paradise, as well as all previous festive specials. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

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How to watch the Beyond Paradise special 2026 online in the UK

Brits can watch the Beyond Paradise 2026 Christmas special for FREE on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27. For those that prefer to watch on linear TV, the festive episode will be broadcast on BBC One over the holiday period. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special online in the US, Canada and Australia

Viewers in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond will be able to stream the 2026 Beyond Paradise Christmas special on BritBox, though the release date is yet to be announced.

The arrival usual varies by country, but it should land in all territories before the end of the year.

In the US, BritBox has a limited-time special Black Friday offer of $2.99 for the first two months ($10.99/month thereafter), Canadian prices have the same CA$2.99 offer for two months (regular monthly price CA$10.99), while for Aussies it's AU$13.99.

All countries offer 12 months for the price of 10 as a standard annual rate.

Brit abroad? You can use a VPN to stream for free on BBC iPlayer just as you would back home.

What you need to know about the Beyond Paradise 2026 Christmas special

When is the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2026 release date? Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2026 will premiere on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Friday, November 27 and internationally later in the year on BritBox.

Who is in the cast of the 2026 Beyond Paradise Christmas special?

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

as DI Humphrey Goodman Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

as Martha Lloyd Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

as DS Esther Williams Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

as PC Kelby Hartford Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

as Anne Lloyd Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

as Margo Martins Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

as Archie Hughes Johnny Vegas

Paul Chowdhry

Martin Trenaman

Syreeta Kumar

Sam Hunter

Are there any other Beyond Paradise Christmas specials? The 2026 Christmas special will be Beyond Paradise's fourth holiday episode.

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed? The show is mostly shot in Looe, in south-east Cornwall, although other areas across Devon and Cornwall have doubled up for the show's fictional locations.

Is Beyond Paradise a spin-off? Beyond Paradise is a spin-off of the long-running Death in Paradise, relocating one-time Honoré DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) from the sunny shores of the Caribbean to the fictional Devon town of Shipton Abbott. If you can't get enough of cosy Christmas crime, the mothership show will drop its sixth Christmas special alongside Beyond's festive outing.

Why is the 2026 Beyond Paradise Christmas special being released early? The BBC's Christmas content is usually reserved for the festive season proper, but in 2026 the UK broadcaster has elected to release a selection of their festive output early — including specials from Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise, Mandy, A Ghost Story for Christmas, The Repair Shop, The Great British Sewing Bee and more — on FREE streaming from November 27. Though no official reason has been given, the broadcaster said: "BBC iPlayer will be decking the halls with this year’s Christmas Specials earlier than ever before, giving iPlayer audiences early access to a selection of this year’s festive offering on the BBC. "As excitement builds for Christmas, BBC iPlayer is packed with both familiar favourites and fresh festive treats, ready whenever audiences are ready to press play." Remember, if you're a Brit away from home looking for you usual free stream of all the BBC's Christmas content, you can use a VPN to tune in as you usual would.