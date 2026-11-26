The BBC has always helped keep the kids entertained thanks to CBBC and CBeebies, and one of the stars of the show on that side of things is Waffle the Wonder Dog. Here's how to watch Waffle's After School Club online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

The adorable talking dog is back for season 2 of his spin-off sitcom, Waffle's After School Club, and this time there are new additions to the show such as Waffle's new friend Pepper, and the new feature, the Book Corner.

While the ten episodes in season 2 of the show initially aired on CBeebies starting back in September 2026, it's now coming to iPlayer which means you can treat the kids to some TV time throughout the festive season (and maybe even enjoy some of the super light and fluffy fun for yourself, too).

Ready to play with Waffle and his friends? Here's how to watch Waffle's After School Club online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch Waffle's After School Club for free? Yes. You can watch Waffle's After School Club for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the U.K. only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. You can also catch the show on CBeebies almost every day at 12:45pm GMT. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch Waffle's After School Club from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch Waffle's After School Club but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Waffle's After School Club on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website or app, sign in, and watch Waffle's After School Club for free.

How to watch Waffle's After School Club in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Waffle's After School Club on BBC iPlayer for free from Friday, November 27.

The show is also on linear TV via the CBeebies channel most days at 12:45pm GMT (though these are re-runs of previous episodes).

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Waffle's After School Club in the US?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast in place for Waffle's After School Club in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Waffle's After School Club in Canada?

Similar to the US, Waffle's After School Club will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Waffle's After School Club in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Likewise, there is no release plan in place for Waffle's After School Club in Australia.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Waffle's After School Club: Additional Information

Waffle's After School Club - cast

James Merry as Simon Brooklyn-Bell

as Simon Brooklyn-Bell Angela Curran as Mrs. Hobbs

as Mrs. Hobbs Rufus Hound as Waffle the Wonder Dog

as Waffle the Wonder Dog Rise Maben as Ami

as Ami Pacino Khan as Mason

as Mason Phoebe Dalton as Daisy

as Daisy Radley Lynch as Cole

as Cole Logan Truter as Leo

as Leo Tahliya Lowles as Evie Brooklyn-Bell

Waffle's After School Club - episodes

Episode 1: Waffle's Bouncy Castle – Pepper arrives, and the after schoolers help Waffle join in with the bouncy castle.

– Pepper arrives, and the after schoolers help Waffle join in with the bouncy castle. Episode 2: Ping Pong Waffle – The club invents "Waffle Pong" so Waffle can join the ping pong fun.

– The club invents "Waffle Pong" so Waffle can join the ping pong fun. Episode 3: Waffle and the Pottery Wheel

Episode 4: Waffle's Club Camp Fun

Episode 5: Waffle's Talent Hunt – Everyone takes part in the club's first talent show while searching for the key to a snack treasure chest.

– Everyone takes part in the club's first talent show while searching for the key to a snack treasure chest. Episode 6: Top Dog Waffle – Waffle enters a Top Dog competition and steps in to help Pepper.

– Waffle enters a Top Dog competition and steps in to help Pepper. Episode 7: Waffle's Tablecloth Trick – Features a tablecloth trick during Mrs Hobbs's tea party.

– Features a tablecloth trick during Mrs Hobbs's tea party. Episode 8: Waffle's Pumpkin – Involves a giant pumpkin and doggy treats.

– Involves a giant pumpkin and doggy treats. Episode 9: Waffle and George Celebration – Features a "Cats and Dogs" song.

– Features a "Cats and Dogs" song. Episode 10: Waffle the Winter Wonder Dog – Features Christmas snow.

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