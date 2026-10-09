Boston Blue – the Blue Bloods spin-off - is back with a bang on October 9. Last season ended on a huge cliffhanger when Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) got shot while investigating prison contraband, and Lena’s boyfriend and fellow detective Brian (Ryan Broussard) wrecked his car.

The season 2 premiere episode, entitled “The Crash,” should provide answers while elsewhere, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) will be contemplating his future, with a promotion on the cards.

Fans of the OG show should keep an eye out for Will Estes, who is set to return as Danny’s younger brother Jamie, and Len Cariou, who will appear in the premiere as their grandfather Henry.

It’s set to be another gripping season, so read on for how to watch Boston Blue season 2 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Boston Blue season 2 for free? Depending on your region, new subscribers to Paramount Plus may be able to enjoy a 7-day FREE trial. For US viewers, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature CBS and offer free trial periods. Away from home? Watch your usual streaming services from anywhere with NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch Boston Blue S2 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Boston Blue, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. Use a VPN to watch Boston Blue season 2 online from anywhere:

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How to watch Boston Blue S2 online in the US

Boston Blue season 2 premieres on CBS on Friday, October 9 at 10pm ET/PT. New episodes follow in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Boston Blue 2 on Paramount+ Premium ($13.99 per month) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo ($79.99/mo). Subscribers to the Essential tier ($8.99 per month) will be able to catch episodes the following day. The 30-day Walmart+ trial costs $1 and comes with the Essential tier as a member bonus. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Boston Blue S2 around the world using Paramount+

Season 2 of Boston Blue will stream on Paramount Plus in the UK, Canada, Australia and beyond. Release dates vary, with S2 episodes starting October 10 in Australia, October 16 in Canada and October 24 in the UK.



A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at AU$7.99 / CA$7.99 / £5.99.



Traveling abroad? You can stream Boston Blue season 2 on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about Boston Blue season 2

Boston Blue season 2 trailer

Boston Blue Season 2: Official Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

When is the Boston Blue season 2 release date? Boston Blue season 2 will premiere on October 9 in the US, October 10 in Australia, October 16 in Canada and October 24 in the UK.

Who is in the cast of Boston Blue season 2?

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

as Danny Reagan Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver

as Lena Silver Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver

as Sarah Silver Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver

as Jonah Silver Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan

as Sean Reagan Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver

as Mae Silver Ernie Hudson as Reverend Edwin Peters

as Reverend Edwin Peters Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

as Jamie Reagan Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

as Henry Reagan Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Is Boston Blue a spin-off? Boston Blue is a spin-off of long-running police procedural Blue Bloods. The show follows Danny Regan (Donnie Wahlberg) one of the original show's main characters, who relocates from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department after his son Sean (Mika Amonsen), also of the BPD, is injured in a suspicious fire.