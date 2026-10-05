The Fitbit Edge has leaked with similar specs to the Fitbit Air, plus an added screen

This reportedly gives it access to apps like Google Maps and YouTube Music

It could launch as soon as this month

In recent years, Google has seemed more focused on the Pixel Watch line than its Fitbit trackers, but it hasn’t abandoned those devices completely, with the screen-free Fitbit Air landing earlier this year — and now, a new wearable reportedly dubbed the Fitbit Edge has been sighted.

This device has been extensively leaked by Android Headlines, complete with images — some of which you can see below — and specs, but it sounds a lot like a Fitbit Air with an added screen. Like the Air, the Edge reportedly has up to seven days of battery life, GPS, elevation tracking, automatic activity tracking, and support for both Android and iOS.

But thanks to its screen, it also supports a handful of apps, like Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Find My Phone. You’ll also be able to get notifications on your wrist, and of course, you’ll be able to view things like your step count and heart rate without having to look at your phone.

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A middle ground

So the Fitbit Edge should essentially sit somewhere between the screen-free Air and the Google Pixel Watch 5 — the latter being a full smartwatch with even more capabilities, but with worse battery life and no iOS support.

Android Headlines notes that you could also look at it as a successor to the Fitbit Charge line — a series which we haven’t seen a new entry in since 2023.

According to Android Headlines, the Fitbit Edge will come in black, green, and orange shades, with the potential for more options down the line.

It doesn’t sound like the site has any inside information on the price or release date, but it speculates that the Edge could launch this month, so that it’s on shelves in time for the holiday season, and that it might cost between $149 (roughly £110 / AU$215) and $199 (around £150 / AU$285).

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