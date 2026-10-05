MacBook Pro OLED rumored to be 'significantly lighter' but the main concern remains that it'll significantly lighten your wallet — or mess with battery life
Cost, battery life, or connectivity — what are you most worried about?
- MacBook Pro OLED is rumored to be "significantly lighter"
- Leaker Mark Gurman believes it could possibly arrive later this month
- If it is thinner and lighter, Apple laptop fans are worried that it might compromise on battery, or other areas – and concerns about the price remain strong
The supposedly imminent MacBook Pro with OLED is expected to be much lighter than a traditional MacBook Pro model, according to a new leak.
This comes from Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter (via MacRumors), where the leaker tells us: "Apple has reengineered the machine's interior, miniaturizing parts and rearranging components to make the computer much easier to carry."
As a result, the MacBook Pro OLED should be "significantly lighter" as well as thinner. Other rumors include a touchscreen with a dynamic island instead of a notch, and running on Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
The theory is that we're now very close to a launch, and that this will happen either later this month or in November.
Take all of this with an appropriate quantity of seasoning, of course, but this latest nugget of info about the trim nature of the MacBook Pro OLED has received a surprising amount of negative reaction.
Analysis: resistance to change
Some of the snipers who have Apple in their sights with this latest revelation – assuming that it's true – are happy with the MacBook Pro just as it is, and they don't want Apple messing with that design too much.
This Redditor complains: "The thick chassis of the current Pro is perfect. If people want thin they have the MacBook Air."
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Others just don't want any change at all, with the following comment being heavily upvoted: "The current design is genius I'm actually not ready to move on from it."
Part of the whole point of going OLED, though, is that this allows for a slimmer screen, thereby contributing to the thinness of the notebook. So this should be no surprise really, although I guess the 'significantly' addition to the wording of the rumor is what's worrying folks.
I get that Gurman's comment about "miniaturizing parts" is going to cause something of a stir, too, as people are concerned that this means the battery may be in line for a compromise, and the laptop's longevity could suffer.
Another Redditor says: "Let's hope this isn't affecting the battery capacity… the current design of the internals is packed, it's not like there's anything redundant nor do I see them changing the chassis material."
Others fear that connectivity rather than battery life will be sacrificed in the pursuit of thinness, and there'll be fewer ports on the MacBook Pro OLED.
The biggest complaint by far, though, remains the price, with worries about Apple's OLED laptop being even more exorbitantly expensive if you throw another premium design element – being a lot thinner and lighter – onto the configuration sheet.
Rather than talking about the weight, this Redditor jokes: "I think this is a misunderstanding. Your wallet will be significantly lighter."
They aren't the only person cracking that joke on Reddit, either. We'll just have to see how this incoming MacBook Pro pans out, but for now, the cynics and skeptics firing flak clearly outnumber those who are excited for the arrival of the first OLED model.
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➡️ Read our full guide to the best laptops
1. Best overall:
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M5
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Apple MacBook Neo
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Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch
4. Best thin and light:
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5. Best Ultrabook
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Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).
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