How to watch Greece vs Germany: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Greece vs Germany live streams from Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki as the home side try to cling on to their unexpected spot at the top of 2026/27 Nations League Group A2 and pull off the most unlikely of doubles over the four-time World Cup winners.

Memories don't have to stretch back too far to remember the first time Greece ever recorded a win over the Germans – it was last Sunday! That shock victory in Augsburg, thanks to a winner from stalwart Dimitrios Kourbelis, together with a win in Serbia and 2-2 draw with the Netherlands have catapulted Ivan Jovanovic's men to the top of the table at the halfway stage. A last-minute equalizer from beating the Dutch, they have the quarter-finals firmly in their sights, with Arsenal's Christos Tzolis hitting his straps.

It will be with a huge sigh of relief that Jurgen Klopp managed to seal his first win as Germany head coach on Thursday, with a comfortable 2-0 win over Serbia. Liverpool's Florian Wirtz is proving the heartbeat of the team and converted the second goal to confirm victory after Bayern Munich midfielder Tom Bischof scored his first international goal. Klopp and his squad will now be eager to continue that momentum with a revenge win over the Greeks today.

Here's where to watch Greece vs Germany live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can you watch Greece vs Germany for free?

Yes! The Fubo Sports Network channel on free streaming site and app Tubi will show this Nations League game in the US.

Greece vs Germany will also air for free domestically on RTL+ in Germany and Alpha TV in Greece. Although, of course, they'll broadcast the game in their native languages.

Traveling overseas right now? You can use a VPN to watch Greece vs Germany for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Greece vs Germany live streams in the US

In the US, Greece vs Germany can be watched for free on Tubi's Fubo Sports Network channel, if you don't mind watching a handful of adverts.

Or you can watch it directly on the Fubo Sports Network website. There's no sign-in required.

The station is also available with a full Fubo plan – one of the country's biggest cable alternative providers. You'll need at least a Pro plan, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Greece vs Germany live streams in the UK

Greece vs Germany will be live streamed on Prime Video in the UK on a PPV basis.

It costs £2.49 to stream this game.

Explore the VPN route and watch your free Greece vs Germany stream on Tubi or RTL if you're a resident of the US or Germany respectively.

How to watch Greece vs Germany live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Greece vs Germany.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99 per month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Greece vs Germany live streams in Australia

beIN Sports is the exclusive UEFA Nations League broadcaster in Australia and so will be showing Greece vs Germany.

If you don't already have access to its channels, beIN Connect subscriptions start from $16.99 per month and new users can get a 7-day free trial.

Visiting Australia from the US? Use a VPN to log in to your Tubi account and watch Greece vs Germany for free.

What is the Greece vs Germany start time? Greece vs Germany kicks off at 9.45pm local time in Thessaloniki, Greece on Sunday, October 4. So 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT in the US and 7.45pm BST in the UK. That's 5.45am AEDT on Monday, October 5 in Australia.

What is the Greece vs Germany head-to-head? Greece and Germany have played each other on 11 occasions. Germany have seven victories, there have been three draws, and Greece have a single win. Until a week ago, Germany had never lost to Greece. But the 1-0 defeat in Augsburg handed their opponents a very first win over Die Mannschaft.