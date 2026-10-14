How to watch Below Deck season 13 for free — stream the yacht-rockin' reality TV show from anywhere
Captain Kerry and the crew charter their way to Thailand
- Watch Below Deck S13 on Bravo via Fubo free trial (US only)
- US stream: Peacock
- Global stream: Hayu
- Use NordVPN to watch Hayu from anywhere
Below Deck is back, returning to the crystal clear waters of Phuket in Thailand for the first time in seven years. Whether you're a deckie or a stew, here's where to watch Below Deck season 13...
So, what does season 13 have in store? Captain Kerry returns, teaming up with faces new and old to deliver outstanding service to his charters, all while navigating the choppy waters of entitled guests, workplace conflict, and, of course, dodgy bunk-ups.
Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Second Stew Rainbeau de Roos are back on board, too, alongside seven newbies including chef Moises “Moe” Vilomar.
Can Cap keep the boat afloat? Read on for how to watch Below Deck season 13 online and from anywhere.
Where to watch Below Deck season 13 for FREE
Depending on your region, new subscribers to Hayu may be able to enjoy a 7-day FREE trial.
For US viewers, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature Bravo and offer free trial periods.
Away from home? Watch your usual streaming services from anywhere with NordVPN (try for 30 days).
How to watch Below Deck S13 from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch Below Deck, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. Use a VPN to watch Below Deck season 13 online from anywhere:
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How to stream Below Deck S13 online in the US
In the US, Below Deck S13 premieres on Bravo on Monday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with Bravo include Fubo from $84.99 and YouTube TV from $82.99 a month. Both offer a free trial.
Peacock subscribers can stream new episodes on-demand the day after they air on Bravo.
Peacock doesn't offer a free trial but you can get Peacock Premium for free with the Walmart Plus 30-day trial, which costs just $1.
Traveling outside the US? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.
How to watch Below Deck S13 in UK, Canada, Australia
Season 13 of Below Deck will stream on Hayu in the UK, Canada, Australia and beyond.
Episodes land the day after their US premiere, starting Tuesday, October 13.
A subscription to Hayu starts at £4.99 / CA$7.99 / AU$8.99, with all territories offering annual discounts and a 7-day FREE trial.
Traveling abroad? You can stream Below Deck S13 on Hayu from anywhere with a VPN.
What you need to know about Below Deck season 13
Below Deck season 13 trailer
When is the Below Deck season 13 release date?
Below Deck season 13 will premiere on October 12 in the US, and the following day in the UK, Canada and Australia.
Who is in the crew of Below Deck season 13?
- Captain Kerry Titheradge
- Fraser Olender
- Rainbeau de Roos
- Moe Vilomar
- Alex Wright
- James Bishop
- Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck
- Jessenia Stidger
- Kaylee Brown
- Rosa Simms-Preston
Are there any Below Deck spin-offs?
There are plenty of Below Deck spin-offs for fans to navigate to. Below Deck Mediterranean has followed 11 seasons and counting of voyages around Southern Europe, while Below Deck Sailing Yacht charters the lives of crew aboard a more old-school vessel. Below Deck Down Under focuses around Aussie superyachts, with the single season Below Deck Adventure chronicling a cruise among the fjords of Norway.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
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