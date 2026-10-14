How to watch Below Deck season 13 for free — stream the yacht-rockin' reality TV show from anywhere

Below Deck is back, returning to the crystal clear waters of Phuket in Thailand for the first time in seven years. Whether you're a deckie or a stew, here's where to watch Below Deck season 13...

So, what does season 13 have in store? Captain Kerry returns, teaming up with faces new and old to deliver outstanding service to his charters, all while navigating the choppy waters of entitled guests, workplace conflict, and, of course, dodgy bunk-ups.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Second Stew Rainbeau de Roos are back on board, too, alongside seven newbies including chef Moises “Moe” Vilomar.

Can Cap keep the boat afloat? Read on for how to watch Below Deck season 13 online and from anywhere.

Where to watch Below Deck season 13 for FREE

Depending on your region, new subscribers to Hayu may be able to enjoy a 7-day FREE trial.

For US viewers, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature Bravo and offer free trial periods.

Away from home? Watch your usual streaming services from anywhere with NordVPN (try for 30 days).

How to watch Below Deck S13 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Below Deck, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. Use a VPN to watch Below Deck season 13 online from anywhere:

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How to stream Below Deck S13 online in the US

In the US, Below Deck S13 premieres on Bravo on Monday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with Bravo include Fubo from $84.99 and YouTube TV from $82.99 a month. Both offer a free trial. Peacock subscribers can stream new episodes on-demand the day after they air on Bravo. Peacock doesn't offer a free trial but you can get Peacock Premium for free with the Walmart Plus 30-day trial, which costs just $1. Traveling outside the US? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Below Deck S13 in UK, Canada, Australia

Season 13 of Below Deck will stream on Hayu in the UK, Canada, Australia and beyond. Episodes land the day after their US premiere, starting Tuesday, October 13. A subscription to Hayu starts at £4.99 / CA$7.99 / AU$8.99, with all territories offering annual discounts and a 7-day FREE trial. Traveling abroad? You can stream Below Deck S13 on Hayu from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about Below Deck season 13

Below Deck season 13 trailer

SNEAK PEEK: Your First Look At The Below Deck Season 13 Trailer | Below Deck (S13) | Bravo - YouTube Watch On

When is the Below Deck season 13 release date? Below Deck season 13 will premiere on October 12 in the US, and the following day in the UK, Canada and Australia.

Who is in the crew of Below Deck season 13?

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Fraser Olender

Rainbeau de Roos

Moe Vilomar

Alex Wright

James Bishop

Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck

Jessenia Stidger

Kaylee Brown

Rosa Simms-Preston

Are there any Below Deck spin-offs? There are plenty of Below Deck spin-offs for fans to navigate to. Below Deck Mediterranean has followed 11 seasons and counting of voyages around Southern Europe, while Below Deck Sailing Yacht charters the lives of crew aboard a more old-school vessel. Below Deck Down Under focuses around Aussie superyachts, with the single season Below Deck Adventure chronicling a cruise among the fjords of Norway.