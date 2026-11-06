Windows 11 27H2 is underway and will be a "full OS swap" according to anonymous sources

Microsoft will stop short of launching it as Windows 12 (but the report doesn't fully rule that idea out)

Testing will begin a lot earlier with 27H2 next year, compared to the typical June timeframe when Microsoft kicked off previews with 26H2 and 25H2

The next major version of Windows 11 arriving next year will pack some big changes, and what will theoretically be the 27H2 update is set to be very different from the last couple of annual updates for Microsoft's OS, which have been very minor affairs.

The Verge reports that the usual anonymous sources claim that Microsoft is already preparing Windows 11 27H2, and it will be a "full OS swap" with significant upgrades in the same vein as the last major update for the operating system, which debuted in 2024 (and ushered in a new underlying platform for Windows 11).

We're told that there will be a "big focus on quality" with 27H2, and that despite what'll evidently be some sizeable changes, it won't be released as Windows 12.

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To mark the big change, we'll be treated to a new default Windows 11 wallpaper (try to contain your excitement), moving away from the 'Bloom' background which has been in place since the OS first launched. Presumably the sequel won't be 'Wilt'. In all seriousness, The Verge shares a design, and the new take is in a similar vein, with blue ribbons amidst wispy clouds. (A hint of the future direction of Windows for consumers, perhaps?).

Microsoft also intends to start testing 27H2 a lot earlier than with the previous two annual releases, which of course only makes sense as with more work involved, it'll require more extensive vetting. Windows Insiders (testers) will get their hands on the first 27H2 build considerably earlier than June, which was when Microsoft kicked off testing with 26H2 and 25H2.

It's also worth noting that in theory, the foundations of 27H2 were laid right back at the start of the year, in moves which already suggested that it's a hefty piece of work.

Analysis: something still bugs me

(Image credit: Unsplash)

The Verge report labels next year's big update as Windows 11 27H2, but doesn't completely rule out the idea that Microsoft might still consider a switch to call it Windows 12. It sounds like the naming hasn't been quite finalized at this point.

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However, it doesn't seem likely, and going for Windows 12 would be too bold a move, I think, as Microsoft really needs to be seen to 'fix Windows 11' as it has promised before looking at the next-gen platform. I don't think the fixing work is nearly done at this point, although Microsoft has made a lot of commendable progress over the course of this year.

Yes, I'm going to bring up the subject of quality assurance (QA) once again, and regular readers of TechRadar will likely recall that I've gone on about this throughout 2026. It's especially relevant if 27H2 is going to be a big update, and you cast your mind back to remember what happened with the last major annual release.

I doubt you'd forget the 24H2 update because it was one of the worst Windows releases I can ever recall for bugginess. There were lots of significant changes – which, as already mentioned, included Germanium, a fresh underlying platform for the OS – and a nightmarish slew of bugs crept in as a result.

This absolutely must not happen with the 27H2 update. Microsoft is trying to reinvent Windows 11, and the reputation of the OS therein, so it's critical to ensure that it doesn't send users trudging into a quagmire of glitches and uncertainty, repeating the miserable march that 24H2 became.

Sadly, I think there's a clear danger that this scenario could come to pass. I still think Microsoft needs to revamp its QA and general testing processes, because even with breaking down Windows 11's feature additions into smaller, more drip-fed chunks, allowing for simple minor annual updates as has been the case in 2025 and 2026, we've still witnessed too much in the way of bugginess.

Stamping all this out should be a key part of the formula to fix Windows 11, alongside performance boosting and memory optimization, as Microsoft moves towards 27H2. It mystifies me that it isn't – and I presume that's the case because there's been no mention of changing QA procedures from Microsoft (only talk of consulting testers more regarding how to change Windows 11 – though of course that's still a great move in itself).

So, Microsoft, if 27H2 is going to be a big update, don't make it a perilous one – get your testing house in order. I do wonder if the hope is that AI advances are going to come to the rescue here, in which case, we could be looking at something doubly perilous, but hey – at least tell us you have a plan to fight back against the bugs, Microsoft. Don't you?

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