How to watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands for FREE: Live streams for Rugby League World Cup 2026 game

Watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands in one of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup's battles between Davids and Goliaths. Both teams went down to losses in their first match, meaning a win in Christchurch on Sunday is crucial for all involved if they want to progress to the knockout stage.

New Zealand came within minutes of upsetting Australia in their own backyard in the RLWC curtain-raiser. Kalyn Ponga lived up to the expectations that had been placed upon him after his NRL Grand Final exploits, scoring two tries and getting the Kiwis into a position where they came painfully close to recording an unlikely victory. It will now be Stacey Jones's task to help his side dust themselves down and get the job done against an inferior foe on home turf. They'll have to do so without Ponga, after the fullback broke his arm deep into the 24-22 defeat, meaning the likes of Casey McLean, Jamayne Isaako, Ronaldo Mulitalo and replacement fullback Keano Kini will have to step up in attack.

The Cook Islands will have their own regrets about the outcome of their opener, despite being underdogs. They let Fiji get away to a fast start in Newcastle and were never able to haul themselves back into the tie. They've never made it through to the knockouts of a World Cup and, with the Kangaroos lying in wait next week, it's hard to imagine a scenario where they make it out of Pool A this year. That won't stop the likes of KL Iro and debutant Valentine Holmes giving it their all to record a first-ever win for their country over the Kiwis.

Here's how to watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands for free?

Yes. ThreeNow in New Zealand is showing this (and all other Kiwis games) RLWC match for free online.

Alternatively, 7plus in Australia is broadcasting the New Zealand vs Cook Islands game for free. They are also showing every other RLWC game.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands live streams

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How to watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands live streams in the US

Rugby league fans in the US can watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Outside of the US? Use Norton VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands live streams in Australia

The free-to-air Channel 7 is showing New Zealand vs Cook Islands on Australian television, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch the Kiwis vs Kukis as if you were back home.

How to watch Kiwis vs Cook Islands live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, ThreeNow is broadcasting the fixture for free online along with every other Kiwis game.

Sky Sport NZ is also showing New Zealand vs Cook Islands on the Sky Sport 1 channel. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use Norton VPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands live streams in the UK

New Zealand vs Cook Islands is available to watch on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock your Rugby League World Cup stream with Norton VPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands live streams in Canada

New Zealand vs Cook Islands is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, CA$79.99 for a six-month subscription and a 12-month subscription available for CA$139.99.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship rugby.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the New Zealand vs Cook Islands start time? The New Zealand vs Cook Islands kick-off time is at 6.05pm local time in Christchurch, New Zealand on Sunday, October 25. That's 1.05am ET in the US, 5.05am GMT in the UK and 4.05pm AEDT in Australia.

What is the New Zealand vs Cook Islands head-to-head? The rugby league teams of New Zealand and Cook Islands have only played each other twice before, with New Zealand winning both times.

Can I watch New Zealand vs Cook Islands on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the New Zealand vs Cook Islands teams? New Zealand 1. Keano Kini, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. Casey McLean, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Xavier Willison, 12. Scott Sorensen, 13. Erin Clark. Replacements: 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Leo Thompson, 16. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 17. Jacob Laban, 18. Isaiah Papali'i, 19. Briton Nikora, Cook Islands 1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Paul Ulberg, 3. KL Iro, 4. Reubenn Rennie, 5. Cameron Brown, 6. Maui Winitana-Patelesio, 17. Brad Takairangi, 8. Davvy Moale, 9. Rua Ngatikaura, 10. Rhys Dakin, 11. Amare Milford, 12. Delahia Wigmore, 13. Mason Teague. Replacements: 7. Esan Marsters, 14. K-CI Newton-Whare, 15. David Tuariki, 16. Makahesi Makatoa, 18. Chaev Kolone, 19. Glassie Glassie