You'll be hard-pressed to find anyone more disappointed than Scotland this Nations Championship 2026 finals weekend, their campaign having gone precisely as fans would have feared – with wins over the minnows dotted around bruising defeats by the heavyweights. It's left Gregor Townsend's men playing Argentina for seventh-place, and even that's not a given.

The Pumas subjected Scotland to a second-half onslaught that fell just short when they met in Round 1, in a thriller that served up eight tries after the interval. On reflection, it was an accurate yardstick of where both teams stand, neither of them having managed to record a victory of any particular merit since.

As such, much of the interest in this fixture concerns its contribution to the competition as a whole. There's a Ryder Cup-style team element to the Nations Championship, with each of the fixtures on finals weekend worth a point – bar the final itself, which is worth two. Neither Scotland nor Argentina will be considered the most reliable of allies by their northern and southern hemisphere neighbours.

Flanker Rory Darge and fly-half Finn Russell have returned to Townsend's starting lineup, while prop Zander Fagerson is being kept in reserve. Captain Sione Tuipulotu and back-row trio Matt Fagerson, Jack Dempsey and Jamie Ritchie headline a lengthy list of absentees. Gonzalo García comes in for Simon Benitez Cruz at scrum-half for Argentina, with Tomas Albornoz retaining his spot at fly-half.

Read on as we explain how to watch Scotland vs Argentina for free in the 2026 Nations Championship seventh-place playoff.

Watch Scotland vs Argentina for FREE

Yes. Scotland vs Argentina is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1 and Virgin Media One are showing the game on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Argentina live streams

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How to watch Scotland vs Argentina live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV is showing Scotland vs Argentina for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Scotland vs Argentina live streams in the UK

Scotland vs Argentina is free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere in the world if you're abroad today.

How to watch Scotland vs Argentina live streams in Ireland

Scotland vs Argentina is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch Scotland vs Argentina live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting Scotland vs Argentina in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself is down to just AU$4.99/month for a limited time.

Away from Oz? You can simply use NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Scotland vs Argentina live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the Scotland vs Argentina game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Scotland vs Argentina live streams in South Africa

The Scotland vs Argentina game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv Premium package to watch Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Scotland vs Argentina live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Scotland vs Argentina is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

Visiting Canada from the UK, US or Ireland? Unlock your free stream of Scotland vs Argentina with NordVPN.

Scotland vs Argentina: Need to Know

What is the Scotland vs Argentina start time? The scheduled Scotland vs Argentina kick-off time on Sunday, November 29 is 1.10pm GMT local time in London, which is 5.10am PT / 8.10am ET. That's 12.10am AEDT in Australia and 2.10am NZDT in New Zealand on Monday, November 30.

Scotland vs Argentina team news

Scotland team: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Darcy Graham, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamie Dobie, 8 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Rory Darge (c), 6 Josh Bayliss, 5 Jonny Gray, 4 Gregor Brown, 3 D’arcy Rae, 2 Ewan Ashman, 1 Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16 Seb Stephen, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Liam McConnell, 21 Ollie Leatherbarrow, 22 George Horne, 23 Tom Jordan

Argentina team: 1. Rodrigo Martínez, 2. Julián Montoya (c), 3. Francisco Moreno, 4. Guido Petti, 5. Pedro Rubiolo, 6. Juan Martín González, 7. Joaquín Moro, 8. Juan Martín Scelzo, 9. Gonzalo García, 10. Tomás Albornoz, 11. Ignacio Mendy, 12. Faustino Sánchez Valarolo, 13. Lucio Sinti, 14. Rodrigo Isgró, 15. Gerónimo Prisciantelli

Replacements: 16. Facundo Bosch, 17. Joel Sclavi, 18. Tomás Rapetti, 19. Efraín Elías, 20. Santiago Grondona, 21. Agustín Moyano, 22. Justo Piccardo, 23. Tobías Wade

What is the Scotland vs Argentina head-to-head? Scotland have won 12 of their 24 previous encounters with Argentina. The Pumas have also won 12. On neutral ground, the head-to-head stands at 0-2 in Argentina's favour.

Can I watch Scotland vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.